Waste management: Center needs to end fragmented process; here’s why

Although prime minister Narendra Modi had announced a cleanliness drive, the government has not quite been able to address the problem of waste. If it wants to bring in a revolution then it will have to make a start by adopting an altogether different strategy. One positive aspect is that initial funds are available in the form of ‘swachh cess’ being already imposed, but the challenges at the outset are a uniform policy under a governing body.

Today, municipal corporations are doing yeoman jobs and are being primarily governed state regulations. There have been certain innovative practices—one among them is a compaction of discards in the case of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, wherein volume of discards is reduced to one-twentieth of its original volume and that helps for easy transportation—but finally it meets the landfill sites. The discards are compacted as all-in-one leading to a mixing of organic as well as inorganic discards. Further, in the urban areas and to some extent semi-urban areas, the landfill sites which had been started decades ago are still being continued. With city and town limits expanding, these are coming dangerously close to the existing landfill sites.

A recent estimate shows that of the total municipal solid waste of 62 million tonnes generated in the country by urban population every year, about 80% is collected from the community bins, of which 25% or so is processed and treated, and the rest is simply dumped at the disposal sites without any scientific treatment. On the other hand, recycling is a $500 billion industry globally, with the US accounting for half. According to US’ EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) study, the recycling and the reuse industry in the US consists of approximately 56,000 establishments that employ more than 1.1 million people to generate an annual payroll of nearly $37 billion, and $236 billion in annual revenues. Moreover, 40% of the US recyclable waste is exported generating $39 billion in revenue.

The best part of recycling and reuse is a phenomenon called ‘upcycling’—the process of using waste materials to create new useful or artistic products of improved quality. Recycling takes consumer materials—mostly plastic, paper, metal and glass—and breaks them down, so that the base materials can be made into a new consumer product, often of comparable quality.

But, the most challenging part of reuse and recycling for a country like India is the execution and the policy framework, which can be done using the following practices.

First, India needs to create a legal entity directly under a ministry. One option can be the formation of an independent body under the aegis of ministry of environment and forest, while also having an affiliation with the State Municipal Corporation, as it will be directly linked to the generation of discards (waste) from households and commercial establishments. This will not only reduce the volume of discard to be processed, but also lead to creation of waste-to-gas (WTG) power houses across the country. And it is here the policy framework of NITI Aayog can come to fore for creating a viable Tariff and a viable gap funding route for the waste-to-gas plants.

Second, we need to devise a strategy for segregation at door steps: In Indian context this has been a non-starter, but one feasible solution is to allow a globally acclaimed party to initiate and manage this aspect. It may be noted that Terracycles Inc of US has already opened their office in India. This entity, once it starts to function, can play a stellar role in bringing in the segregation aspect for proper dispensing of organic discards and non-organic discards.

Third, the ministry of commerce needs to play an important role in devising incentives to the recycling company and giving tax breaks to those who deploy recycled items. Creation of an upcycle process will see corporate tie-ups between the recycling company and the product manufacturing company, especially the FMCGs. For instance, Garnier has a tie-up with Terracycle in the US and Canada for procuring the bottles to pack their shampoo. Even companies like Capri Sun Juice, Honest Tea, Nestle Purina, Sara Lee, General mills, Frito-Lay and the list is unending, have firm ties to source their packaging materials.

We do have some reflection of the above thoughts in the Indian context today, but there are much fewer performing waste to energy plants. Those that exist are not in a very healthy state of finance and process parameters. In fact the whole gamut of handling discards of any dimension in our country is operating in a much fragmented way today, with limited accountability which perhaps will take us to nowhere. It is high time that we consider that there is ‘no waste’ and allow the operations and management to happen under one umbrella in an organised manner laced with incentives and rewards. With ‘Swachh Bharat’ being the mantra today, recycling economy cannot find a better time to implant itself into the DNA of the environment practices in the country.

By- Subrata Ray

The author is chief project coordinator (renewables and natural gas),

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Views are personal