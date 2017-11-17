Vehicles of the future in India: Electric, ethanol, or hybrid, see what is in offing

This (electric mobility) is like petrol engines replacing horses … Automotive industry is being challenged like never before.

By Venu Srinivasan

TVS Motor has become the second-largest manufacturer of scooters in the country. With scooter sales booming, the company’s market share grew to 16.4% in the scooter market in the second quarter of this year, rising from 12.9% last year. The company unseated Hero MotoCorp from the number two position. Honda has also seen a slight decline in its scooter market share, even though it remains a strong number one player. I want to talk to Venu Srinivasan, the chairman of TVS Motor, which belongs to the $7-billion TVS Group, about how he chose to concentrate on scooters, entering the electric vehicles segment, the future of two-wheelers in the country, and his thoughts on many other things. After a number of hits and misses, we meet for coffee post lunch at the Chambers—the exclusive and the rather grand space for the power people of Chennai—at the Taj Coromandel. Srinivasan has spent the entire morning at board meetings. As we settle down, Srinivasan asks for tender coconut water and I a double espresso. You get whatever you want at the Chambers. They place bowls of various healthy salted and unsalted nuts in front of us. The gloomy weather is reflecting our gloomy economy, I tell him. Srinivasan disagrees. “India is doing well. By December, we will be back to 6% growth. There have been blips because of demonetisation and GST. The blips were close to each other. Look at the positives. Inflation has come down. Fiscal deficit is being held under control. India has jumped 30 spots to earn a place among the top-100 countries on the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business ranking list. That we should be doing much better is another issue. We are today the most preferred destination for foreign direct investment. By January, we will be in a sweet spot,” he replies. Srinivasan does not think that demonetisation was a disaster. “It has had an impact on black money, which has dried up. This is a country where so much income goes unaccounted for, in spite of moderate tax rates. Demonetisation was the right move to make the economy formal and legitimate.”

People complain that there haven’t been any big bang announcements to revive the economy, I point out. “We are pushing ahead in many areas. Take the UDAN scheme, which will improve regional connectivity. This is a very good thing.” Srinivasan firmly declares that he is feeling positive about the economy. In 1980, the TVS Group, which was already an auto component major, ventured into the consumer durables market. Group company Sundaram Clayton introduced TVS 50, a two-seater two-wheeler. It was conceived by Srinivasan’s father TS Srinivasan in 1976. He was a visionary who saw that India was ready for the moped—a small motorcycle. His, son who was in his 20s, had to step in to run the company in 1979, when Srinivasan, senior, passed away. He has faced many ups and downs since, has been written off several times, but has always managed to stage spectacular comebacks. How has he remained unfazed through this roller-coaster ride? Srinivasan has always believed that he will emerge a strong number two, never underestimating Honda. “You have to have faith in yourself and learn to persevere against all odds. You have to make up your mind about what you want and not change course midway. When you are trying to grow, there will be some false steps.

If you don’t do anything, then you won’t do anything wrong.” Srinivasan’s father bet on scooterettes (small scooters; TVS branded its product as Scooty and it became so famous that it is now a generic name for small scooters in India) and he on scooters. He sees growth for the two-wheeler industry at least for the next 20 years. With growing prosperity, he sees people owning one car and two two-wheelers. “Most of the workers in our factories have a second-hand car,” he says. By this time, more coffee arrives, along with some savoury toasts and tiny pastries. Srinivasan has always put money and effort into R&D. He has been a pioneer in quality movement in the two-wheeler industry. He tells me that he is no longer involved in day-to-day operations and is focusing on technology planning, product development and HR. He is very excited about rolling out electric and hybrid two-wheelers in the next few months. The company’s first hybrid two-wheeler, which will run on a combination of a petrol engine and an electric motor, is expected to hit the market by December, while an electric vehicle will be rolled out by February or March 2018. “We will assemble the battery first. We will ultimately design the motor.”

He says that electric mobility is the greatest disruption that has happened to the automobile industry. “In the last 100 years, there has been continuous process improvement, but no real breakthrough. This is like petrol engines replacing horses. There have been dramatic technological shifts to control pollution and bringing in clean energy. The auto component sector is going to see much less of metal bashing. I can see disruptive changes causing volatility in every aspect of life. Old dinosaurs will die. Transition always causes pain. Names that ruled the world will go bust. Fortunes will be lost and made. Automotive industry is being challenged like never before,” he says. Srinivasan thinks that India will see a combination of electric, ethanol and hybrid vehicles. “It is not possible for every village to have electric charging. People will opt for what works best for them. All this may change in the next 20 years. We cannot think gradually. We have to act as though the future is happening today. We cannot wait.” Before we wind up, as he has another meeting to go to, I ask him about the project which is really close to his heart—the work he does through the Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), which has 5,000 villages under its fold.

“You can’t wait for the trickle-down effect all the time. We have to help people to help themselves grow. Philanthropy is part of Indian culture. What we are doing is a modern version of it. We are not doing charity. We work towards providing leadership, empowering women. Mixed farming, animal husbandry, vegetable farming, are all making agriculture more productive. The trust gets NABARD funding for women. They get an average of Rs 3,500 as additional discretionary income each month. They spend it on education of their children and hygiene for the family.” Srinivasan says that he works with the government. “Bringing the government and society is a great force multiplier. We help with our knowledge of TQM, or total quality management, and management to reduce waste and convert waste into wealth and improve productivity. There is visible transformation taking place.” As we leave, Srinivasan tells me that while there are great new business opportunities emerging, life is also like white water rafting on the highest rapids.