UR Rao dead; with passing of eminent scientist, India loses last of its trio of space trailblazers, including Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan

Udupi Ramachandra Rao’s death marks the closing of the first chapter of Indian space history. Along with Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, Rao formed the troika of doyens of the country’s space programme. After completing his under-graduate and post-graduate degrees in physics at Madras University and the Banaras Hindu University, in 1953, Rao joined the University of Gujarat’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) for his PhD (receiving it in 1960) and worked with Sarabhai. A few years later, he would give up a promising career as a scientist and academic in the US—his work on cosmic rays and solar winds as a post-doctoral fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology paved the way for his appointment as an assistant professor at the University of Texas—and return to India, joining PRL once more.

A few months after the death of his friend and mentor Sarabhai, the founder-chairman of Isro, Rao was appointed the director of the Isro Satellite Centre. Over the next few years, the germination of India’s satellite programme would happen. Few would know that the satellite programme began in asbestos-roofed industrial sheds in Peenya, which was then a periphery of Bangalore. It is here that Rao and a team of young scientists and engineers would create Aryabhatta, India’s first satellite, in 1975.

Following its success, came the Bhaskara and Rohini satellites. From then on, Isro has ridden one success to another to become one of the world’s space exploration elite. Rao was appointed the chairman of Isro and secretary of the Space Commission, Government of India in 1984, and he would go on to serve as the space agency’s chief till 1994. His tenure would see the development of India’s satellite launch capacity—ASLV that could launch a 150-kg payload into space and the immensely successful PSLV that could put a 1,000-kg satellite in orbit were designed and developed during this period. Using his unequalled merit to bring to fruition the vision of the giants Sarabhai and Dhawan, Rao became a giant of the Indian space programme himself.