Union Budget 2017-Infrastructure: Looking beyond the budget; NHAI now raises Rs 8,500 cr from LIC

Inland Waterways Auth looks to raise Rs 1000 crs from market through bond issuance.

Less and less dependence on Union Budget. NHAI now raises Rs 8500 crores from LIC. And more with toll-operate-transfer (TOT) underway.

Another instance of diminishing dependence on Budget. Inland Waterways Auth looks to raise Rs 1000 crs from market through bond issuance.

Less dependence on the Budget

The National Highways Authority of India is seeking over Rs 1 lakh crore from the state-run insurer to be disbursed in tranches over five years. Meanwhile, the Inland Waterways Authority, which is hopeful of getting budgetary allocation of Rs 4,000 crore, is moving ahead with its plan to raise government-serviced bonds.

Bit of dampener that of the 14 India-UAE pacts signed, the MoU on $75 billion infra fund with NIIF did not feature. Still work in process.

Big bang infra fund still hanging fire

The ministry of external affairs officials said that talks between the two nations are in an advanced stage. An agreement between UAE’s investment fund and India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) is expected to be inked soon, and a framework of how the fund will be administered will be put in place.

Reccos of Kakodkar Comm on Rly Safety 2012 need to be reread & a political-financial decision to implement it. Or else forget about Safety.

Urgent call for rail safety

Following the spate of train accidents, railway safety is again the focus of attention. It remains to be seen whether the ministry of railways will give credence to the recommendations of the High Level Safety Review Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar, which had suggested a financial investment of R1 lakh crore over a five-year period.

Stalled & Crawling Projects again rear its head. PMG (Project Mngmnt Group) needs to get hyper active and share data on resolutions.

Stalled projects data requires revisiting (1) Govt permissions (2) Land acq (3) abandoned due to mkt scenario (4) financing challenges??

Stalled projects: Hurdles ahead

According to the CMIE, projects involving investments to the tune of R77,000 crore were stalled during the December quarter. In fact, a majority of the projects that were stalled during the December quarter were due to lack of environmental and government clearances.

Centre begins discussions with states to shift Water to Concurrent list of Constitution. Sorely needed as interstate issues getting complex.

Grappling with water woes

The Centre is contemplating moving water to the Concurrent List to minimise disparity in allocation of this precious resource among states. The government is looking at taking active help from NGOs to strengthen water user associations and encourage greater participation of users in water resources management.

2 accident-affected sectors look up to Union Budget for funds for Safety—Rlys & Coal mining. Worrying that they have to look outside.

Scarce funding for safety

The railway ministry is hopeful that the first allocation of R20,000 crore for a dedicated safety-related fund will be announced in today’s Union Budget. Meanwhile, safety issues continue to plague the coal sector as lack of investment in coal mines is one of the reasons for the incidences of casualties.

Vinayak Chatterjee is Chairman of Feedback Infra

His Twitter handle: @Infra_VinayakCh

A weekly compilation of the author’s tweets—with a brief backgrounder—in the infra space, by Adite Banerjie