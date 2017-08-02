Tier-II gears up for metro

The Centre is encouraging cities with populations more than 2 mn to develop mass transit systems, and over the next 3-5 years, Rs 2.83 lkh cr is to be invested in metro rails. (Representative image)

Urban transport revolution set to sweep across India : Nearly 50 Tier II cities to soon have modern metro systems, as per govt blueprint

Metro plans on track for Tier II cities

The Centre is encouraging cities with populations more than 2 mn to develop mass transit systems, and over the next 3-5 years, Rs 2.83 lkh cr is to be invested in metro rails.

PowerGrid addressing concerns on grid-stability due to Renewables surging in & out.Implementing major project called Unified Realtime Dynamic

Powering grid management for renewable

Phasor measurement units will be installed in close to 1,800 locations along with a comm network to monitor power flow, voltage, etc, in real time, and improve grid reliability and meet the challenges of increased generation from renewables.

Transmission connectivity priority key to competitive bids in Wind power. CERC to rule on matter on Aug 16. Reverse auctions thereafter

Transmission access to set tone for wind auctions

If CERC rules that parties with project visibility will be given the first preference for access, it will lower the risks associated with projects. Wind projects auction can follow, with the ruling tempering the aggression of bidders.

New ‘Major Ports Adjudication Board’ being set up expected to have far more “teeth” than existing “toothless” regulator TAMP. Let’s see.

New port regulator in the offing

The new regulator will have the power to adjudicate on disputes related to agreements between major ports and private operators. Private operators, however, say there is sufficient competition for tariffs to be market-determined.

Infra bellwether L&T reports “order inflows to 3 yr low .” Clearly , ^ public expend insufficient to fill void of pvt inv. PPP revival must

Barometer of weak pvt investment appetite

L&T’s thinner order books in the qtr ending June reflect weak investment appetite of the pvt sector owing to excess capacity, low credit uptake and high debt. Domestic orders have grown, but falling international orders indicate weak demand.

Good lateral thinking by Govt , but “Direct Benefit Transfer” to BPL electricity consumers will first require a massive metering exercise

Govt mulling over power DBT

DBT for power subsidies may bring down wasteful consumption as consumers must pay tariffs based on actual costs and will hem in the support in a manner that only the needy get it. It will help discoms slash losses.

Lenient vis-a-vis other states : Haryana’s RERA rules sticks to “super area” instead of “carpet” ; also exempts chunk of ongoing projects

Haryana goes soft on builders

Haryana’s Rules allow projects that have applied for completion certificate or have received partial/full occupancy certificate to stay off the RERA radar. UP has also notified similar rules. Of the 6 lakh unsold units in the country, a third are in the NCR.

GST Logistics booster : MoRTH review shows trucks travelling 30% more per day as a result of removal of border checkposts & harassments

GST cuts trucks’ run-time

Ending inter-state border checkposts under GST is likely to bring down logistics cost by 10-12%. In India, logistics accounts for nearly 14% of the total value of goods while it is 6-8% in developed jurisdictions.

