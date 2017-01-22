The Rooney paradox

Only three days later, Rooney missed a golden opportunity to get past the great man.

His 249th goal, which drew him level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time top scorer, had a touch of irony. A Juan Mata pass deflected off Rooney’s knee into the net during the FA Cup third-round fixture against Reading. A full house at Old Trafford stood and applauded, choosing to be indifferent about the nature of finish. It would have been a lot more crisp and clinical during Rooney’s halcyon days. It was a landmark goal and the United captain deserved a standing ovation.

Only three days later, Rooney missed a golden opportunity to get past the great man. Paul Pogba had beautifully set him up during the first leg League Cup semi-final against Hull City. Rooney’s shot went wide of the far post. In his pomp, he might have slotted it in blindfold.

Rooney will eventually get his 250th, and a few more, by the season end. What next? He is out of form and warming the bench far too often. He seems to have become too peripheral in Jose Mourinho’s squad to run down his £300,000-a-week contract that still has two years left. A summer exit looms. And it’s a paradox that despite being a United legend, not many will be sad.

Rooney came to the club in 2004 for £25 million. In 13 years, he has played 542 matches, won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and bagged a Champions League winner’s medal. He has scored wonder goals—that overhead kick against Manchester City and the audacious chip against West Ham. Still, he didn’t become an Old Trafford ‘insider’ and always remained on the periphery. Eric Cantona played for United from 1992 to 1997. The Stretford End still sings his name. The club faithful still adores George Best and the Lawman (Denis Law). Cristiano Ronaldo is in their hearts. They consider Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, the Neville brothers—Gary and Phil—and even Michael Carrick as their very own. Somehow, Rooney has failed to strike a chord.

He is a Scouser alright, because of his Everton roots, but that’s not the reason for such a strange relationship between him and the fans. Even the praise for him at times comes with a pinch of salt or a bit of sarcasm. Else, why would you describe a player of his class as a ‘king of accidental assists’?

In September last year, a Manchester United fanzine, RedIssue Sanctuary, had an online poll, asking the supporters: “How do you solve a problem like Wayne Rooney?” A whopping 99.08% wanted the skipper out of the team. Why did they single out Rooney after a defeat against Watford? The answer lies in the way he approached his task at United. His method of putting football primarily as a business negatively affected his popularity. Past dalliances with big-money moves elsewhere seem to be returning to haunt him, now that the wheels have turned.

In 2010, with the nouveau riche Manchester City looming on the horizon, Rooney had informed the United management that he was reluctant to commit himself to a new contract. He eventually negotiated his way to a £250,000-a-week deal. It was the tipping point as far as his relationship with then manager Sir Alex Ferguson was concerned. No player, star value notwithstanding, has ever survived at United by rubbing Ferguson the wrong way. Rooney bounced back to some extent, but three years later, he played the Chelsea card when the club looked vulnerable in terms of retaining their winning mojo. Once again, he stayed back after ensuring a significant salary hike. That he always negotiated with United’s direct rivals made him more unpopular.

“The phrase he (Rooney) had used was that he didn’t think the club were ambitious enough. We had won the League Cup and the League the year before and reached the final of the Champions League,” Ferguson had said back in 2010, adding, “My response was to ask Wayne, ‘When have we not challenged for the League in the last 20 years? How many European finals have we been to in the last three or four years?’ I told him it was none of his business who we should have gone for. I told him it was his job to play and perform. My job was to pick the correct teams. And so far, I had been getting it right. Just remember one thing: respect this club.”

Gary Neville, too, had torn into his teammate: “If a player wants to go elsewhere, that’s his concern. I will never understand someone who wants to leave United, but that’s their issue. But with Wayne, it wasn’t just the decision, but the way it was handled that was so bad.”

Rooney is not a born Red. Unlike some of his former teammates, he could never embrace United properly. But that shouldn’t take away his contribution as a player to the Red Devils. His record is a testimony to his longevity and perseverance. He earned his testimonial and now the record. Emotions aside, he still deserves a little more respect from the United support and a warm send-off…