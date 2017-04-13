Smartphones not safe enough with finger-print sensors? Report exposes gap

Companies are still trying their best to keep data off-limits from hackers.

With cyber-attacks on the rise, has security got only notional value? To think that the enhanced security features that devices today come with offer even significant, if not complete cover, would be fallacious. Cellphone makers brought in fingerprint sensors to address the problems that personal identification numbers (PINs) and lock patterns posed. But researchers at the New York University and Michigan State University have been able to develop a set of “Masterprints” that could simulate real-world fingerprints—they were a match in 65% of the test cases. Although the research has just been tested on mid-range fingerprint scanners and not phones, the findings can be dangerous implications for smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung, which have been asking people to use their pay services that require linking of cards and accounts. The researchers say that the likelihood of hacking for phones may be higher as smartphones have smaller fingerprint scanners, which only take a partial print. More important, people often configure more than one print for their phones. Besides, with Japanese researchers claiming earlier this year that fingerprints could be picked up from selfies, the job may be easier.

Companies are still trying their best to keep data off-limits from hackers. Qualcomm has announced new fingerprint scanners which use ultrasound, while other companies are trying their best to ensure that phones cannot open without actual presence. But even these do not offer full-proof solutions. For instance, some were reporting that people were able to bypass the advanced retina scanners incorporated by Samsung in its Note 7 phones using photographs. But experts say this may not be a problem with the upcoming S8. Security is a game of thinking ahead and companies are trying their best to stay ahead. More important, with governments’ increasing reliance on technology—Aadhaar is required for most services in India—they need to be more cautious on tackling cyberthreats. As for hackers, much like technology, security also offers no end-game, and one can expect many more studies bypassing existing security mechanisms.