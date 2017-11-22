Signs of infrastructure recovery in India clear; affordable housing, UDAN, power segments shows why

Green shoots of infra recovery Given the govtfs urban infra focus, firms with projects in the airport/highways segments saw improved performance, with order books looking encouraging.

Beginnings of an upturn in Infra Firms: ICRA Report points to an improving trend in financials of infra cos. 12% decline in consolidated debt levels, and order books (largely from public expenditure in infra) shoring up order books to 3X level of last yrs revenue

• Green shoots of infra recovery Given the govtfs urban infra focus, firms with projects in the airport/highways segments saw improved performance, with order books looking encouraging. Consolidated debt levels of infra firms fell because of divesting stake in subsidiaries, etc.

The UDAN regional air connectivity scheme appears to be getting an overwhelming response. 141 responses for 502 routes (fixed wing + helicopter) by 17 operators for Round 2 of bidding. Could radically transform the aviation scene for India in a short span of time

• UDAN flying high Airlines could connect 116 airports and helipads, including 49 un-served and 15 under-served airports and 24 helipads, on these 502 routes.

Power Minister R.K.Singh hits d bullfs eye in his insistence on the priority introduction of gpre-paidh electricity meters. Rapidly providing electricity for all needs necessarily to be accompanied by this; otherwise billing & collection will be a huge drain on Discoms

• Powered by prepaid As part of the Rs 16,000-crore Saubhagya scheme, consumers can get prepaid electricity for as small a recharge as Rs 50.

Remember the time, not so long ago, when all Bankers refused to Fund HAM (Hybrid Annuity) road projects? Well, it turns out now that 42 out of 48 projects have achieved financial closure. Clearly, many confidence building measures by NHAI has helped achieve this

• HAM working well While the 42 had aggregate bid project cost of Rs 43,000 crore, those experiencing closure delays were with weak sponsors who either returned the projects or had these cancelled.

Saving the hills: After coastal zone setback, and liquor vend setback, we now have a Hill Area Setback. NGT has banned all construction in any part of the egreen, forest and core areasf of Himachal Pradesh and within 3 metres of National Highways. Other hilly areas?

• Infra development in Himachal an uphill task Each violation will attract a penalty of not less than Rs 5 lakh. NGT set up an expert committee to implement its order and issue NOC for construction.

Good strategising by task force of International Solar Alliance to set up a Guarantee or Risk Mitigation Fund. Starting corpus of $1 billion would infuse confidence amongst project developers vis a vis offtaker/forex/policy/payment risks

• Hedging solar projectsf risks The Common Risk Mitigation Mechanism will hedge against offtake risks, forex risks and policy/political risks as well. It will also cover both delays and defaults in payments.

Now an independent safety rating system for Indian highways: How safe are National Highways? Star rating to tell

• Safety stars to point out the way ahead for highways The pilot survey, to give zero- to five-star ratings to stretches, is being conducted for the Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Chennai corridors of the Golden Quadrilateral. A similar survey over 2010-15 gave 75% of the 10,000-km state highways across nine states a two- or less-than-two-star rating.

Increasing the carpet areas under the definition of Affordable Housing is quite a smart emini-stimulusf for the Realty sector. Developers that had a large inventory of flats a little larger than the existing definition, now have a bigger market for the same

• A real boost for realty For the Rs 6-12 lakh p.a. income category, carpet areas have been raised from 90 sq-m to 120 sq-m, and for the Rs 12-18 lakh p.a. category it was increased from 110 sq-m to 150 sq-m.

Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman

Feedback Infra Twitter handle: @Infra_VinayakCh