Road infrastructure: MoRTH piloting gantry based tolling on Eastern Expressway in Delhi

Govt stand on early presentation of UnionBudget vindicated. Across April-May, Central Govt expenditure up 54% visavis same period last yr

Budgeted right

Effects of an early budget are clearly showing with expenditure up 54% in April-May 2016. Expenditure touched `4.6 lakh cr against `2.9 lakh cr last year. With economy recuperating from GST and demonetisation, higher spending is expected to provide a stimulus.

In spite of d stated objective to push more Transmission projects thru PPP route, FY 17 (`9800crs) was half that of FY 16 (`21,200crs).

Transmitting hope

Despite a revised tariff policy, investment has been low with private players operating only 6.7% of the network. Stimulating the PPP format for transmission is needed if the govt requires to meet its objective for the `12 lakh crore transmission and distribution for its 24×7 Power-For-All scheme.

Air pockets on ground : BusStd reports dat some smaller airlines who’d won a fair share of routes under UDAN, are yet to get into ops mode

A longer runway

While five operators had won bids for 128 routes linking 70 airports under UDAN, a majority of smaller airlines are yet to start ops. But with Air Odisha and Air Deccan planning ops from September, hopefully Indian fliers will soon see smaller airports getting serviced.

On AMRUT scheme, 92% of sanctioned projects till date relate to water supply and sewerage. Good that basic issues being addressed first

Looking for public good

With govt approving more projects under the scheme—Odisha announced 53 projects for 9 cities—Amrut is certainly working, but it is also good to see cities addressing basic needs first before moving to other infra. 4,672 projects have been launched under the scheme till date.

Doubts about Hybrid Annuity gradually fading. HAM contracts = 54% of NHAI awards in FY 17. With bugs ironed out, appropriate for d times

HAMs the way

Despite early struggles owing to aggressive biddings and noncompliance, HAM seems to have turned favourable. Accounting for 54% of NHAI awards last fiscal, HAM, and rightly so, is expected to overrun older BoT and EPC models, owing to its safety for both investors and banks.

MoRTH piloting ‘Gantry-based tolling’ on Delhi’s Eastern Expway. Will do away with toll-booths; but require all vehicles to have e-tags

Doing away with the lines

The reality of seamless movement is inching closer. First, it was GST and now with govt asking for RFID tags, tolls and lines at tolls may be a thing of the past. To begin with, MoRTH will be piloting ‘Gantry-based tolling’ on Delhi’s Eastern Expressway.

As of March17 India had installed 1396 MW of Roof topSolar. Leader is pvt industry with 590MW. Laggard is PSUs with 149 MW. Rest Res/Comm

Pushing green

India may be fast moving to achieve govt’s 2022, 175GW renewable target, but much is coming from pvt sector. Having installed 4-times the PSU capacity, govt needs to pull up its socks. More so, when it comes to honouring commitments.

Peaking Power Policy & Time-of-Day tariffs resurface in power policy discussions again. Hv been under consideration for over a decade now !

– A weekly selection of the author’s tweets.