Reservations for women in IITs: Why quality institutes can’t be created by quota

While reservation has been a political tool used time and again to address the concerns of certain sections, institutes have also taken to the policy now. According to The Hindustan Times report, a committee formed by the joint advisory board has recommended 20% supernumerary reservation for women in IITs. The reservation in this case would not impact the number of seats available, instead create extra seats for women who have qualified JEE-Advanced exam. Although IITs have seen an increased participation from women the number of those qualifying has stayed below 10%. In fact, the number dipped to 8% in 2016 as compared to about 10% in 2015.

While the move would certainly increase the number of women participants, the policy becomes lopsided as IITs would be sacrificing merit to get more in the fray. Also, creation of world class institutes—the government aims to create 20 such universities—cannot be done on the back of reservation. At a time when technology is upending the manufacturing processes, with companies requiring highly skilled workforce, institutes cannot trade in merit for more equality. More important, reservation cannot be the answer to everything, and if the IITs do wish to include more women they can do so by starting special remedial classes for them. Girls have outperformed boys in boards without any reservation, certainly they don’t need any reservation for doing the same at IITs.