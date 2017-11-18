Ratings upgrade cheers recent reforms

Should the current reforms momentum continue, India may not have to wait for over a decade again to receive its next upgrade. (Reuters)

On November 16, Moody’s Investor Service (Moody’s) upgraded India’s credit rating to Baa2 (stable outlook) from Baa3 (positive outlook). This is a long-term rating for India’s local and foreign currency debt securities. Moody’s also upgraded India’s long-term foreign currency bond ceiling (indicating the highest rating that can be assigned to a foreign currency denominated security) to Baa1 from Baa2 and the long-term foreign currency bank deposit ceiling to Baa2 from Baa3. India’s short-term foreign currency bond ceiling remained unchanged at P-2 while the short-term foreign currency bank deposit ceiling has been raised to P-2 from P-3.

When an issuer (including a country, a corporate or any other entity) raises money in the form of debt, they are broadly classified under two categories—investment and sub-investment grade. Being in the investment grade category implies that lending money to the issuer bears low risk to the lender. Using numerous data sources across a number of criteria, an entity’s ability to pay back its debt can be evaluated. Along with Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, Moody’s is among the top three global credit rating agencies. Their assessment is used as a credible benchmark by investors from around the world.

On Moody’s rating scale, the “Baa” category is considered “investment grade” which, according to Moody’s definition, are obligations that are “subject to moderate credit risk”. Below the “Baa” group are categories that are collectively under the sub-investment grade umbrella. They are represented by the “Ba”, “B”, “Caa”, “Ca” and “C” symbols, written in the order of increasing credit risk, with “C” being the highest. Above the “Baa” category are “Aaa”, “Aa” and “A” categories with “Aaa” representing highest quality credit. A numerical value (1, 2 or 3) appended to these category names indicates where the issuer lies within these groups. The number 2 indicates a mid-range ranking while 3 indicates a ranking in the lower end of the category. In addition to these indicators, Moody’s also assigns an outlook to its rating which represents its opinion on the rating direction in the medium term. This has 4 categories “Positive (POS), Negative (NEG), Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV)”. Other countries with Baa2 (STA) rating include the Philippines, Spain and Colombia.

In terms of short-term ratings a P-2 (Prime-2) rating implies a “strong ability to repay short-term debt obligations”. In 1988, Moody’s first initiated its research on India with an A2 rating. After three consecutive downgrades, India reached the “sub-investment grade” category with a “Ba2” rating in 1991. Since then, the highest rating that India achieved is “Baa3”. In 2004, India’s foreign currency issuer rating moved from the sub-investment grade “Ba1” to the investment grade “Baa3” citing “reduction in external payments vulnerability”. At this time, India’s domestic currency rating remained at “Ba2” with a negative outlook. In 2011, Moody’s unified both domestic and foreign currency bond ratings to “Baa3” with a stable outlook. 2015 was another good year for India where Moody’s changed its outlook on India’s rating to positive from stable. The reasons cited for this upgrade in outlook were that “India’s policymakers are establishing a framework that will likely allow India’s growth to continue to outperform that of its peers over the medium-term; and improve India’s macroeconomic, infrastructure and institutional profile”

For today’s rating upgrade, in its press release, Moody’s said that “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential…Moody’s believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios”. The reforms cited by the company in its rating rationale included the Goods and Services Tax (GST), measures to address Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), demonetisation, Aadhaar system and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The report also mentions reforms which are yet to be implemented such as the land and labour market reforms. Furthermore, the report recognises that while the impact of the reforms already implemented, such as the GST and demonetisation, has been negative in the near term, it will take time for their positive impact to kick in.

Why the upgrade is important

Moody’s is an international credit rating agency which benchmarks the credit risk associated with 135 sovereign nations, according to its website. It also acts as a global benchmark for debt instruments issued by corporates, public finance issuers and structured finance obligations. While existing and upcoming government reforms are well known to investors and are probably priced in to the market prices to a large extent, the endorsement did stoke a positive reaction in the capital markets. At the time of writing this article, the Sensex index was trading 267 points or 0.8% higher compared to the last close. Furthermore, India’s 10 year Government bond yield was trading c.1.2% lower at the time of writing. Going forward, the rating upgrade will reduce the Indian government’s cost of borrowing from the market. With net borrowings for both Central and State Governments at Rs 7.4 lakh crore for FY17 (RBI Database), potentially lower interest cost would certainly be welcome by the Indian exchequer. India’s credit rating has been upgraded by a “notch” after almost 14 years, underscoring the new found momentum in the reform process. Should this momentum continue one should hope to see the next upgrade much before the next 14 years!

Vaibhav Kapoor

Public policy specialist, NITI Aayog.

Views are personal