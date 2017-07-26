Railways vs airlines: High speed trains critical to ensure tangible competition

According to a report in The Indian Express, a Railways study points out that, over the next three years, domestic airlines will overtake it as the most preferred mode of long-distance travel for upper-class passengers. (Reuters)

According to a report in The Indian Express, a Railways study points out that, over the next three years, domestic airlines will overtake it as the most preferred mode of long-distance travel for upper-class passengers. While government subsidies such as on UDAN will only accelerate the process, this has actually been happening for a long time. As the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways headed by former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi pointed out, from a small fraction of the Railways upper class business—as represented by the AC -1 and AC-2 category of travel—in early 2000, the number of domestic air travelers today (largely on low-cost carriers, or LCCs) is more than 50 times the number travelling in AC-1 and six times the number travelling on AC-2. The combined business of all four AC classes is a fifth smaller than the number of passengers flying—indeed, while the domestic air travel business has been growing in double-digits over the past few years, and 15% in FY16, the Railways registered a negative growth in all four AC classes in FY16.

While it is important for Railways to keep track of the competition, it is also important not to get frightened into inaction. If LCCs compete in the long-distance traffic, the travel time to/from most airports and the time taken for security ensure the Railways have a sweet spot when it comes to short-distance traffic of 5-6 hours. And even in long-distance traffic—Delhi-Mumbai—with some adjustments, there are a lot of passengers to cater to if the price-time equation is right; this year, with Railways refunding Rs 8,000 crore of the Rs 48,000 crore it collected in passenger revenues, it has a large unmet passenger demand. While most compare air-fare with Railway fare, if the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani leaves at 8 or 9 in the evening instead of 4 or 5 as today and reaches Mumbai at 8 in the morning, a business traveller reaches fresher, in time for his meeting and without paying for an overnight hotel.

The fact that half the DFC will be complete by December 2018 offers great opportunity for Railways as, with its network freed—freight uses 35% of the network—it can work on faster trains (our page one story is about one such effort). While doing so, it is critical Railways doesn’t squander the opportunity by introducing more loss-making trains—in FY15, second-class trains lost Rs 19,000 crore and AC-2 Rs 496 crore. So far, Railways has done a good job in introducing a new class of trains like Hamsafar and Tejas where the returns are higher. But even if more traditional trains have to be introduced, keep in mind Railways charge Rs 1.78 per km for AC travel vs Rs 2.52 for buses and 92 paise for the sleeper vs 57 paise for buses—that is, the scope for rationalising fare is large.