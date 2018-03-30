Prioritise right: UP’s health and education could use the CSR funds the state is soliciting for religious tourism

The Yogi Adityanath-led government wants businesses to put their CSR funds into developing 86 religious tourism projects in the state.

Mandatory CSR spending under the Companies Act 2013, in any case, always seemed like an added impost—if companies are already being taxed at such high rates, why should they fund developmental work that is principally the government’s job? But what the Uttar Pradesh government is proposing companies do with it should seem much worse. The Yogi Adityanath-led government wants businesses to put their CSR funds into developing 86 religious tourism projects in the state. The state estimates that the projects will require an investment of Rs 2,725 crore, including Rs 330 crore for a 100-metre statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. What is jarring about UP’s proposition is that, even if companies are to be made to part with such sums for CSR, the state would do immeasurably better if these were deployed elsewhere. While the state’s overall literacy rate, at 69.7%, is lower than national average, nearly 40% of its women are illiterate—the ministry of health and family welfare puts female illiteracy at a much higher 55%. The state was also recently rocked by the deaths of infants in a government hospital that serves some of its most backward districts—as per NITI Aayog rankings, four of India’s 10 least developed districts are in the state.

The estimated expenditure in the projects, including Rs 45-crore additions to the temple at Gorakhnath Mutt, is 13.5% of what the state government has itself budgeted for medical and public health in FY19, nearly 14% of the amount budgeted for rural development, and exceeds the allocation for higher education by nearly `70 crore. It can be argued that tourism development could prove beneficial for the state’s economy and for the regions in which the projects are located. But with pressing needs like developing healthcare infrastructure on a war-footing and boosting education, particularly for women, soliciting CSR funds for religious tourism should seem clearly wasteful.