NPAs crisis: Major challenge is that someone has to put in the money

On April 7, RBI placed a discussion paper on wholesale and long-term finance banks. It takes us back to the time when development finance institutes (DFIs) were established for wholesale and long-term financing. Although the discussion paper has gone far and wide in capturing the global experience, it seems to have ignored past lessons of DFIs, which had landed into problems. They were either converted into universal banks or acted as refinance institutes with oversight from RBI.

Technology and strategy became an asset for few performing universal banks when DFIs were converted. Now, there is a possibility of repeating the same mistakes, followed by a likelihood of institutions facing inherent problems of long-term financing, and thereafter scouting for options of moving such institutions either at a lower scale or converting them into a universal bank. In the future, in case wholesale and long-term financing fails, it can come at a huge cost. RBI discussion paper is inclined towards hardware with scant attention towards management structure, governance, strategy and technology.

Even among DFIs, a few could be converted into universal banks—IDBI found it difficult to make the transition. This could have happened as the newly-created universal bank was headed by top management with past expertise in corporate banking. The merger of IDBI and IDBI Bank affected its retail banking competency. There was also a misfit when a top management came with different orientation to lead the peculiar culture of IDBI Bank.

In the past, PSBs considered wholesale and long-term financing as an easy approach, to lend at lower rates, as it happened at the head office without a required expertise in corporate banking. PSBs resorted to acquisition of bulk deposits from corporates at higher rates and lending to similar corporates at lower rates. The increase in lending to corporates and infrastructure beyond a certain level created problems because such loans have a long gestation period but deposits are of lower duration, leading to asset liability mismatch. In some cases, the situation became difficult when a manager with experience in other functions was posted in corporate banking.

To make matters worse, corporate debt restructuring delayed the problem of showing high NPAs. Finally, the proportion of restructured loans and NPAs impacted profitability. Rather than focusing on branches to leverage retail lending, lending to corporates without due diligence led to the vicious cycle of low profitability, lower growth and lower qualitative performance. In other segments, populist schemes, such as agriculture debt waiver and debt relief, distorted credit culture and continuance of financial inclusion, as a social obligation but not as a profitable opportunity. At a time when PSBs are yet to come out of shock of lending to corporates and the current banking environment is full of experimentation with entry of payments banks and small finance banks, revival of PSBs seems to be a distant illusion. Attempts have been to revive through Indradhanush, but we are yet to witness results. To the contrary, we are witnessing divergence in profitability levels between PSBs and private banks.