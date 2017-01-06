MS Dhoni retirement: ‘Capt Cool’ is Indian cricket’s is small town boy who made it big

His critics would say that Dhoni had overstayed his welcome as a captain, especially against the backdrop of the commendable performance his successor, Virat Kohli, has had. (Reuters)

In a country where cricket inspires near religious fanaticism, Mahender Singh Dhoni had the unenviable task of balancing expectations of a billion people as the captain of the Indian team and his own aspirations as a cricketer for over a decade. As he steps down as the limited overs captain—he had relinquished test captaincy over two years ago—there can be no doubt that he struck that balance the best, compared to the greats who preceded him at the helm. Getting the team to lift the first T20 world cup in 2007, followed by the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni has been India’s Captain Cool, unruffled under pressure. And throughout, he maintained an average of score of 50 in ODIs, which puts him amongst the top-10 batsmen with the highest career batting average in the world. But the man, much like his style of batting, ended his stint as captain with a surprise—just as India is expected to start the one-day series with England.

More than his impeccable record—according to Wisden, Dhoni had a victory percentage of 59.57 in ODIs, which puts him in the fourth spot as the most successful captain in the world and 59.28 in T20, which makes him the second most successful captain—or his Captain Cool image, it is the fact that he is the first small-town boy who climbed to the top, sans a godfather, that reserves his place in history. His rise gave hope to the thousands playing galli cricket in the many dusty towns of India. His critics would say that Dhoni had overstayed his welcome as a captain, especially against the backdrop of the commendable performance his successor, Virat Kohli, has had. But, can one fault Dhoni for timing, really?