Letters to the editor

Facebook takes on fake news

Apropos of “Fighting fakes” (FE, August 10), Facebook’s move should set the tone for serious future deliberations on the disturbing syndrome of fake news. However, one can’t be sure that the regular dose of reports that keep cropping up on Donald Trump’s overt detours could be stacked in the fake dump, though he would love them to. Americans might still forgive him; yet, it is doubtful his past deeds would ever cease to haunt. Fake news pollutes the atmosphere here, too, where the social media lords over like the ghost in the pitcher freed. In this post-truth era, arrogant nationalism marshals the fake news industry. Villains, mostly from the powerful political fraternity, get protection and victims, especially hapless women, see all sorts of stories about their character, relationships and actions lasciviously planted. Committed political arms operating in fake identities, with strong technology support, broadcast unverified texts and visuals surreptitiously to flame passions in the society. There would certainly be a fallout. Facebook, WhatsApp and their ilk would soon face credibility crisis, as every platform will be looked upon as vehicles for falsified propaganda. As rightly stated in the editorial, the Related Articles initiative is not a wonder drug; yet, it is an inevitable first step.

— Haridasan Rajan, Kozhikode

Bull run

Indian equities seem to be cheering demonetisation. Greater funds in banks have brought down interest rates, gold as a commodity has been stagnant and the government’s strict looking stance towards real-estate sector has made retail investors hunt for alternative investment avenue. Equities seem to be the answer and thus the rally on the back of infused liquidity.

— Pritanshi Jeswani, Bengaluru