Letters to the editor

Social freedoms still a far cry

We have just observed the 75th anniversary of the launch of Quit India Movement, and are all set to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. For all the hype surrounding the Modi government, there is little to celebrate and much to worry about. We are now politically a free country, but social and economic freedoms still remain a far cry. The rise of Hindu nationalism now poses a very real threat to the country’s continued existence as a secular state. Sitaram Yechury hit the nail on the head when he said that the Sangh Parivar was making all-out efforts to convert India into a Hindu Pakistan. The most significant legacy of the freedom struggle was the secular ideal and it is now under threat from the dark forces. Fighting back these forces is the single most important obligation of all those who cherish India’s religious diversity. The construction of religious minorities as “common enemies” of the majority community comprising many castes and sub-castes in terms of religious persuasion is done with a purpose. It is to prevent the Dalits and other lower castes from fighting for their rights. If there is one factor that largely explains India’s economic backwardness, it is caste. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhortation to rid the country of communalism casteism and poverty by 2022 must be seen from this perspective. His call is more significant for the deadline going beyond the 2019 general election than its import.

— G David Milton, Maruthancode