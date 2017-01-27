Letters to the editor

Hooliganism of the state

The startling video clips showing the police wantonly destroying public property and setting vehicles on fire are hard to believe. But then the camera does not lie. The way the police treated the student protesters on the Republic Day-eve was barbaric. The police did not spare even old women protesting peacefully. They looked and acted more like goondas than keepers of law and order. It is intriguing why the state government was so keen on cracking down on a peaceful protest in this manner. The kind of police highhandedness we were witness to was a blot on the state government. It is inexplicable why the Chief Minister Paneerselvam has chosen not to visit the peaceful protesters at Marina and persuade them to end the stir once the law is passed for the return of jallikattu. The timing of the police crackdown was of much significance. It was hours before the enactment of the law in the Assembly. It is not known how any government can justify its right to be in power after putting down a legitimate struggle with an iron hand. Change or reform has to come from within the society.

G David Milton

Maruthancode