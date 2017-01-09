Letters to the editor

Politics over sound economics

Apropos the editorial ‘Why Narendra Modi must not postpone Budget 2017’ (FE, January 6), the logic seems to be lopsided in the favour of politics wherein, the economic angle stands skipped. Advancement of the date for the Union Budget 2017 by one month means that the estimates will now be based on the data available for first two quarters only. Earlier, advanced estimates used to be released in February and included estimates for three quarters. Since, for budget 2017 guesstimates are made on the basis of advanced estimates released in January, it means that effects of major developments (US raising of interest rates, rising oil prices, demonetisation etc.) that took place in the third quarter remain elusive, either fully or partially. Thus, how the approximation goes needs to be gauged.

Rajeev Khosla,Chandigarh University

