Letters to the editor

Wooing voters

Apropos the edit “Don’t postpone the Budget” (FE, January 6), while there can’t be two opinions that good economics shouldn’t be hostage to bad politics, but it is equally true that it should not be selectively used to suit someone’s political convenience. Moreover, the editorial argument that the “heavens won’t fall” if the ruling NDA does the same which the Congress party did in 2012 doesn’t hold. The moot question is: What is truly preventing the Modi government from walking in the shoes of the UPA led by Manmohan Singh, when the NDA government was then an aggrieved Opposition? Why the change of heart now? However, the view that “the February 1 date of the Budget was announced before the Election Commission announced the schedule for elections in five states” can’t be taken on its face value because the government was very well aware of the impending elections in five states. No wonders then, it has so meticulously planned the timing thereof keeping in mind the party top brass’s repeated statements largely centring around “Pains and Gains” (post the demonetisation move) aimed at applying balm on the sufferings of the visibly suffering poor and the middle-class people, a sizeable vote-bank. But why is the BJP government so keen to mollify them through the Budget route only? The other argument—that the assumption that the government will use the Union Budget to curry favour with the electorate insults the electorate’s intelligence by believing voters don’t look at the record of a party, but just the Budget-eve sops—doesn’t hold much water in the Indian context, where a majority of the unsuspecting voters could be fence-sitters swayed by various alluring pre-poll sops. Let the government test the electoral waters solely on the basis of its nation-wide performance. I am sure the ruling party at the Centre stands a good chance because it has already won over the ‘hearts and minds’ of the voters of the five poll-bound states.

Vinayak G, Bengaluru

