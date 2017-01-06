Letters to the editor

To tip or not to tip

Apropos of the edit “Tipping point” (FE, January 4), the fact that the customers were forced to tip even when the service was poor at the insistence of the restaurants/hotels—that factor in 5-20% of the billing for food and beverages into the final bill itself was largely seen as an unethical and irrational imposition. The government may have done well (only on paper) to make such forced payments discretionary, at the hands of the prospective customers, but its decision is bound to create a lot more confusion and also create further problems instead of resolving them. The Hotel Association of India has already spoken its mind on this controversial issue as they do not intend to quietly toe the line. It may be pertinent to point out that no restaurant/hotel is doing any ‘charity’. Needless to say, they never hesitate to suitably revise (upwards, of course) the prices of various food-items they serve at each and every possible opportunity to make them cost-effective which obviously includes their huge profit margins. Moreover, the serving staff, on whose behalf such tips are currently being solicited/ collected as a part of the total bills, happen to be on the employment roll of the restaurants/hotels concerned. How come the payment of the irrational tips becomes an onerous responsibility of the customers even after paying for the food-items consumed by them apart from bearing the growing burden of various taxes like VAT and Service taxes thereon? In any case, the matter still remains far from being resolved. So, the government must not pat its back by serving only some half-baked food to the people across the country.

SK Gupta

Delhi

A welcome decision

The Union government has done well to notify that the eateries cannot make services charge compulsory and any payment under that head is up to the customer’s discretion. Service charge is a colonial legacy in India, as the British used to pay a tip to the waiters who used to serve them in a restaurant. However, with time, this tip has acquired the moniker of fservice charge’, and as usual, we Indian—used to emulating others, especially Westerners—have started paying it and most customers consider tipping or not a matter of status. In the West, customers are asked how much service charge they would like to pay since it is a tip. In India, most restaurant-owners claim that service charges are a way for the wait staff to supplement their income and leaving it to the discretion of the customer could dent the latter’s incomes. However, once billed a bill, the tip goes to the kitty of the restaurant-owners, and not to the wait staff. As per the directions from the ministry of consumer affairs, there is no law under which service charge can be levied. But the hotels and restaurants had been fleecing the consumers since long owing to a wrong and illegal practice. To check this malpractice, the government should order all hotels and restaurants across the nation to boldly display in their premises that they don’t levy a service tax.

Satish Khosla, Chandigarh

