Is RBI’s body blow on virtual currencies justified?

Based on various newspaper reports, bitcoin investments in India are estimated to be in region of billion.

After a series of warnings issued to investors against trading in cryptocurrencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on April 6, barred all “regulated entities” such as banks and non-banking entities from providing services to any individual or business dealing in virtual currencies. Banks have been mandated to stop having a business relationship with entities dealing with virtual currencies forthwith and unwind the existing relationship within three months. This announcement comes close to the observations by finance minister, in his last full Budget, wherein it was made clear that the Indian government does not recognise cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ripple and ethereum as “legal tender” and will take all measures to eliminate their use for “illegitimate transactions.”

The effect of this notification is that banks and other regulated entities will not be allowed to open accounts of exchanges and facilitate sale or purchase of cryptocurrencies, which means that crypto investors will not be able to transfer money from their bank accounts to crypto-trading wallets. This is a body blow to this emerging space and is an extremely confusing signal since, prior to this announcement, there were talks of the government setting up a committee to regulate cryptocurrencies. Thus, this circular from RBI is a bolt from the blue for various exchanges.

Based on various newspaper reports, bitcoin investments in India are estimated to be in region of $2 billion. Before we analyse the effect of the notification, let’s look at the intent of the said ban and whether the ban was the only option that was available? After all, restrictions imposed on the right to carry on a business must be reasonable. It was believed that virtual currencies raise concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among others. Most cryptocurrency platforms already have in place KYC norms, and the same is being adopted as best practices and not as a legal requirement. All KYC-related documents were taken and kept by the exchanges; as such, one of the exchanges was even planning to initiate the process of police verification for large traders.

Also, IT policy and privacy norms are in place since they would be classified as an intermediary under the IT Act. There were personal sensitive details that were put in, hence a detailed privacy policy was the mandate. Some exchanges also planned to adopt a policy like the insider trading policy. As such, in one of the HR policies of an exchange, the promoters, employees, advisors and relatives are barred from trading on the platform. Prior to the ban, there were talks of equating the cryptocurrency space with a “Ponzi scheme,” hence the exchanges were more than willing and forthwith in adopting policies and eager to adapt to the changing legal landscape. In fact, one of the exchanges was willing to spend time and energy in adopting these best practices since they wanted to be “ahead of the curve” when the regulations were introduced by the government.

Now, with this move of RBI which is effectively a ban, it spells a death knell to this emerging space. Yes, the concerns of the government of money laundering are very well taken, but is a ban the right and effective solution? This step of RBI, in my most humble opinion, is retrograde since it would have been better perhaps if the government had put in place effective norms like KYC and other requirements (on similar lines to that applicable to the stock market) to allay the fears, hence regulating the space rather than banning it. RBI should have regulated details of fund flow to ensure that they are not used for illegitimate transactions—a ban may not suffice, it may even have undesirable effects.

The effect of the RBI circular would be twofold. One, such companies will either have to start dealing in cash or close down in India. Two, these exchanges would move out of India to places like Singapore or Australia and operate from there, which would mean an exchequer loss for India. An example we have is Visa and MasterCard, where any transaction done would ensure a commission income, which, effectively, is income to entities outside India. Similarly, these exchanges would earn commission during trading, which would go to other countries, rather than adding to the Indian exchequer. Perhaps the government may want to have a re-look at the step.

By Abir Roy, Founder Member, Seetharaman & Associates