Infrastructure: India goes through historic renewable transformation

Vinayak Chatterjee

Historic milestone: In 2016-17, capacity addition in Renewable energy at 15,300 MW crossed conventional’s 11,000 MW. Transformational!

Good to see a target exceeded: India added 5400 MW of wind power in 2016-17 against target of 4,000 MW.

Renewable energy capacity soars

India’s renewable energy programme has picked up pace in the last three years, with several successful auctions of solar power projects. Many initiatives were also launched for the wind power sector, including the introduction of bidding, wind-solar hybrid projects and new guidelines for development of wind energy.

Well done! A tough target almost met—Rural Roads. 2016-17 target was 48,000 km. Achieved 47,000. And now onto 55,000 km in 2017-18.

On the fast track

Enthused by the pace of rural road construction, the government is set to build roads at the rate of 150-km per day, up from the 133-km achieved in 2016-17, giving a much-needed fillip to the rural economy.

Oft-made suggestion to Govt to set up a LandBank Corp slowly gaining traction. PMO directive to all to inventorise surplus land first step.

Making room for affordable housing

The Prime Minister’s Office has instructed all government departments to identify unutilised land. The objective is to boost the affordable housing initiative and fulfil the poll promise of Housing for All by 2022.

NIIF to get going with Renewables Fund as UK & India agree to jointly fund this facility upto £240 million and raise another £500 mill.

Collaborating on green funds

India and the UK will be the anchor investors to the Green Growth Equity Fund and will invest 120 million pounds each. The remaining will be raised from private investors.

Rly Devpt Auth to set tariffs, create level playing field for PPPs & set efficiency parameters. Appears role recommendatory & not binding.

New authority for railways

The new authority is to be headed by a chairman and will comprise three members, will have a five-year term and be empowered to engage experts. The view of railway analysts and experts is that it falls short of creating an independent regulatory authority which has been discussed for over a decade now.

UP expected to soon come up with a slew of Irrigation projects for agri stimulus ~ also result in s constructn-related rural employment.

Focus on farm sector in UP

The agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh is expected to benefit from a variety of new measures, including expansion of irrigation facilities, lowering of input costs, and e-trade in farm commodities, according to the state’s agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

JICA presence in most urban transport projects. Now `2000 cr for Chennai Metro & `400 crs for Delhi Eastern Peripheral traffic-flow tech.

JICA a major partner in urban infra

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended Official Development Assistance loan of `2,000 crore for the fifth phase of Chennai Metro and `1,300 crore for the second phase of Tamil Nadu Investment Programme. It will also provide a `400 crore loan for computerised traffic control on the under-construction Delhi Eastern Peripheral Expressway linking Haryana.

Metro clearly the top urban aspiration now. UP CM’s constituency—Gorakhpur—to get metro rail. RITES retained for project report.

Gorakhpur on metro map

Officials will submit the detailed project report (DPR) for Gorakhpur Metro Rail in six months. The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) has been tasked to prepare a comprehensive mobility plan for Gorakhpur along with DPR.

A weekly selection of the author’s tweets— with a brief backgrounder—in the infra space, by Adite Banerjie