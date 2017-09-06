Infrastructure boost: From gas pipelines in new building designs to Railways door to door service, here is how India is moving forward

ReGen Power Tech Company made the bid for a capacity of 200MW.

Make In India: Success of Cochin Shipyard IPO leads to renewed energy & enthusiasm to build larger ships incl LNG carriers. Good luck!

Shipyard IPO gets massive response

The issue got oversubscribed 76 times, receiving bids for 258.25 crore equity shares against IPO size of 3.39 crore shares. A state-run company, Cochin Shipyard, had targeted to raise up to Rs 1,468 crore through its share sale offer.

2 steps forward on City-gas: (1) Accorded ‘public utility’ status (2) Gas pipelines to be made mandatory in all new buildings design

Stepping on the gas on city gas

Public utility status means easier approvals & clearances, and puts city gas distribution (CGD) under Essential Commodities Act. NITI Aayog batted for extending the CGD network to 326 cities by 2022 through changes in bidding or regulatory practices of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

Smart: To challenge road trpt, Rlys gears up for door-to-door service. RoadRailer unit tested—a combo of trailer on road & wagon on rail

Roadrailer put on track

A greenfield RoadRailer manufacturing unit in Nashik has been in production since 2011. Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd has developed RoadRailer terminals at Chennai and Palwal (Haryana), and will deploy two dedicated RoadRailer rakes.

Sensible: The pan-India tariff for suburban trains may soon be replaced with decentralised powers enabling local competitive benchmarking

Suburban tariff to get decentralised

A Railway panel had suggested different fare structures for peak and off-peak services, with competitive tariffs. It will also allow the introduction of specific services to capture a greater share of the local market.

Boarding Pass: New E-way bill from Oct 1. All non-exempt goods > Rs 50,000 to be pre-registered online before moving for sale beyond 10 km

E-way bill introduced

The permit in the electronic format can be generated by the registered suppliers or recipients or the transporter. SMS-based generation and cancellation may be allowed. However, many goods have been kept out of its ambit.

No need to wait for new Jewar Airport in Gr Noida to get operational. Hindon Air Force base in Ghaziabad getting readied for regional flights

RCS take wings at Hindon air base

Part of the Hindon Air Force base is to be converted into a civilian enclave. As per the agreement between the GMR-run DIAL and the AAI, there can be no civilian airport operations within 150 km of IGI; therefore, DIAL’s nod is crucial.

Tangedco auction ~ lowest wind power rate = Rs 3.42/unit. Amidst many complications, silver lining is reduces mkt risk of Discoms not buying

Lowest renewable tariff discovered

ReGen Power Tech Company made the bid for a capacity of 200MW. The price now is 4 paise lower than that quoted in the Union renewable power ministry’s wind power tender bid.

New Metro Policy mandates “5km on either side of station” linkages for passengers; brings focus back on cycle tracks & e-rickshaw lanes

No metro without last-mile connectivity

States proposing new metro projects must indicate in project report investments to be made for last-mile connectivity through feeder services, non-motorised transport infra, etc.