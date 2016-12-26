IIT fess hike, here’s how it is better off not bearing the burden of fee concession.

A IIT-Kanpur review of funding shows that fee, consultancy and research grants only cover 21-28% of the proportion of funds allocated to the institutions. (Source: PTI)

While the government decision to hike the IIT fees was well-founded—this was done to cover the costs of upgradation—the riders it came attached with are now coming into question. The government earlier this year had increased the fee to R2 lakh, but it had provided a full-concession to economically weaker sections, while also providing a full waiver to those with a family income of R1 lakh and 67% waiver for those having family income between R1 and R5 lakh. Now, according to The Economic Times, the IIT Council has asked the government to directly reimburse the fee given as concessions into the students accounts and replace fee-waiver with interest-free loans as the decision is affecting financial viability and eroding their corpus funds.

A IIT-Kanpur review of funding shows that fee, consultancy and research grants only cover 21-28% of the proportion of funds allocated to the institutions. Still, it would be a big help if the government provides for the concessions, instead of the IITs parting with their own funds, which can be used for development of new facilities. Of the eight new IITs the government had announced back in 2008-09, only three have got full-fledged campuses, while some are still operating out of their temporary structures without labs or other necessary infrastructure. The dream of having world-class institutions cannot be fulfilled if they are to kept cash-strapped.