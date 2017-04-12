Ideal battery on way? Lithium-ion on way out as more efficient, safe, solid-state battery is here

A team of engineers at the University of Texas have been able to solve the combustibility problem by creating an all-solid-state battery. (Reuters)

How about a battery that gets charged faster, lasts longer and, very importantly, doesn’t blast, especially if it is in a phone, next to your ear? Phone-blasts dragged down the rep of the top smartphone maker. So, news that we may be moving closer to the ideal battery should be welcome for all. A team of engineers at the University of Texas have been able to solve the combustibility problem by creating an all-solid-state battery. The invention was led by 94-year-old John Goodenough—the co-inventor of lithium-ion cells. Although lithium-ion has found many competitors over the years, from lithium-sulphur to sodium-ion batteries, none have been able to survive the market. The first commercial use of lithium-ion was in 1991—that it remains the choice of most firms nearly three decades later is a clue to how efficient the battery is thought to be. But now, with an all-solid-state battery coming soon, that popularity may just evaporate soon. Instead of liquid electrolytes used by the lithium batteries—making them prone to blasts—the solid battery uses the more stable glass electrolytes.

Having triple the energy density, and a longer life span, these cells can certainly prove to be a game-changer for new electronics which require more power. They can also play an important role in designing of new cars. More important, with the new batteries having the capacity to operate in sub-zero temperatures and till 60oC, they can also be an all-weather solution. Although already rumoured to be cheap, costs can be further brought down by using sodium, an abundantly found element. Whether they will be able to maintain the price advantage against lithium-ion is something that would determine their success.