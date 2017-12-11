How to create a brand identity: Listening to consumers can lead to paying of rich dividends

In a research-centric organisation, product managers, user experience designers, software architects and system engineers come together to meet specific needs of consumers. (Representative Image: Reuters)

In today’s hyper-competitive market, the only thing that can provide intrinsic value to consumers is by listening to them. For many R&D set-ups, the progression from an engineering-focused firm the one with research capability calls for a new set of skills, tools, techniques and culture. The cornerstone of this change is listening to consumers. In a research-centric organisation, product managers, user experience designers, software architects and system engineers come together to meet specific needs of consumers. While there are global needs that cater to the growing aspirations of Indian youth, what is more important is to understand those local needs that emanate from specific socio-economic backgrounds of consumers and also the market. Having ear to the ground can be the critical factor differentiating a company from the crowd, making such a company one of the most trusted in the minds of consumers, who need to feel that companies listen to them and act on their feedback. In time, many of the innovations that might be designed and made for India may also get picked up for global markets.

Take the case of washing clothes, which is a rigorous task. A washing machine brand sent out its researchers to spend thousands of hours at hundreds of homes in various parts of India. They found that most people washing clothes first scrubbed the heavily stained areas, like collars and cuffs, before dropping them in the washing machine tub. To address this need, a dedicated sink was introduced on top of the machine with a built-in water jet, making the entire process easier.

For most brands, this may seem like a contrarian message, saying: ‘Wash before you wash?’ For a washing machine brand, this can be risky. But the company backed their researchers’ conviction about the specific need, since consumers actually practised this. Today, this particular washing machine line is successful in India and also sells globally, making it a good example of a local solution going global.

Similarly, an international mobile phone manufacturer recently integrated its unique mobile payments service with the government’s Unified Payments Interface and also popular e-wallets such as Paytm and Mobikwik. This localisation allowed its consumers to have a single app for all their e-payment needs, bringing in strong security and ease of use as well.

Food is another important aspect of our culture. The few MNC F&B brands that opened shop in India have customised their flavours for the Indian aloo tikki-loving palette. Their research revealed that chicken might be more liked in India than beef or other hard meats, so they innovated. Today, we find a paneer pizza or an aloo tikki burger in the market, and it has worked.

A microwave oven manufacturer discovered that Indian consumers wanted to have crisp rotis and naans at home, just like at their favourite dhaba. So, their engineers developed a technology that replicates tandoor-like conditions with a temperature of up to 200 degrees Celsius in the oven, allowing consumers to enjoy the taste of tandoori rotis at home.

Some years ago, when mobile service giants entered India, they realised that their existing global packages would not fit the market; the Indian consumer was different from an American, because we spent much longer speaking to our families. With this insight, there was a drastic change in calling and data packs offered to consumers in India.

Over the past two decades, Indian engineers have become experienced in ‘how to solve the problem’ and ‘when to solve’, but a research-oriented ethos defines ‘what problem to solve’ and ‘why’. Yes, R&D is an expensive affair, but these aspects are the much-needed oxygen in a consumer-driven market.

Consumers will find new ways to use a product, sometimes even going beyond its original purpose. Brands need to keep an eye out on how their products and services are being used and utilise such consumer insights in developing a product or service or bettering it. This journey is easier said than travelled. The past few years have, however, shown ground research being converted into active benefits for consumers. So, let’s listen up.

The author is, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, India