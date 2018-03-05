How spiritual quotient is important to make the workplace a place of creativity

SQ is a measure that looks at a person’s spiritual acumen, and it is as important as IQ.

Human race has progressed because of innumerable innovations. With each innovation, the level of comfort enjoyed is higher. But are we really happier? Although we have made materialistic progress and have too many comforts compared to previous generations, are we contented? Here is where spirituality helps us to find our inner peace. A long and healthy life is important for any individual. Ill-health can halt one’s progress, even if one succeeds materialistically and in social recognition. We see very successful people suffering from heart diseases, blood pressure or diabetes. A happy individual is healthier and builds a happy family, happy workplace and society.

Spiritual quotient (SQ) is becoming important in business organisations; it is gathering momentum in companies such as Ford, Nike, Boeing, AT&T, Reckitt Benckiser, Wipro, Dabur, Tata Tea, Lotus, Taco Bell, etc. It looks as though a kind of spiritual revival is sweeping across the corporate world, and companies are laying emphasis on SQ in addition to intelligence quotient (IQ) and emotional quotient (EQ). Organisations are understanding the importance of employers and employees trusting each other so that the customers also trust them.

Building a strong organisation on the foundation of mutual trust is most important to sustain in the VUCA world (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity). Stress management has started becoming a major KRA (key result area) for most organisations. Spiritual gurus like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of Art of Living, Devdutt Pattanaik, Swami Sukhabodhananda of Prasanna Trust, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation and others are invited by corporates to enhance spirituality at workplace. Organisations are realising that there is a need to allow other people’s spirits to be nourished and change a workplace from merely being a place to earn sufficient money to a place of creativity.

Abraham Maslow had suggested in his ‘hierarchy of needs’ model that as nations and their populations became more affluent, their spiritual hunger would become stronger. In the changing world and its markets, which are strongly characterised through globalisation, we see volatile environments and shorter product life cycles. We also see organisations breaking rules and laws of land. In a chaotic world, people are looking at spiritualism as a key for resolving complexities. Perhaps the most common basis of modern spirituality is just a mystical sense that the universe is in some way meaningful and compassionate.

SQ is a measure that looks at a person’s spiritual acumen, and it is as important as IQ. The world has recognised that IQ is not the be-all and end-all when it comes to leading a successful life and earning money. IQ looks at cognitive intelligence, EQ looks at emotional power of a person, and SQ looks at spiritual power of a person. Spirituality increases the power of intuition, which we all have. Why is SQ even more important in modern times? It helps tremendously coping up and to do away with modern-day problems of terrorism, inconsiderateness, lack of humanness, etc.

The concept of SQ is fast emerging as the next big aspect of scientific study as it directly correlates with a person’s awareness and consciousness. Problems are part of human life. No one can escape problems. Spiritual power helps to become more flexible in analysing tough situations, understanding their cause, seeking advice of others, finding solutions, weighing pros and cons, and choosing the best alternative.

Human beings have five senses—sight (eyes), hearing (ears), taste (tongue), smell (nose), and touch (sensatory). Spirituality is the ability to recognise that there is intelligence beyond our five senses. There is universal power that creates and governs everything within and beyond the worlds we know, and that power is omnipresent. We can surrender to this supreme intelligence through our awareness. We call this universal power by different names as per our religious faith.

Spirituality exists within all us—it does not require great efforts from our side to experience it. Spiritual wisdom doesn’t need to involve fables and mysticism, tantras and mantras. It does not require to be linked to organised religion. Living happily depends on how much we are at peace with our inner self, our core, our thoughts, emotions, beliefs and desires. It allows our inner values to steer through peaceful interactions with the world around us. It develops our concern for others, our concern for mother nature and other living beings, and it improves our conscious effort to make a positive contribution to society.

SQ makes us more responsible. Besides taking responsibility of ourselves, we become aware of problems in the society, our surroundings, our workplace peers and subordinates, our country and then our universe too. It helps us to interconnect our personal vision with the larger good of humanity. It makes us more humble in our perspective. To a great extent, it reduces our selfish intentions. It stops us from getting swayed by our power, status and money.

Spirituality is neglected in education. It’s sad that the importance of spirituality has been historically neglected in education. Educational branches such as medicine, nursing, psychiatry and psychotherapy lack spirituality aspect. The importance of EQ has been established through research, but spiritual needs have not yet been steadily researched. Mistakably, we consider the sole purpose of schools to be cognitive development, but only a thorough teacher understands that each student is a bundle of thoughts, emotions, beliefs, family, culture, economics and, of course, spirituality.

