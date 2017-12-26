How model contract farming law does well to protect farmers

Protecting their interests through law seems a sound step, but the government also needs to be careful that it doesn’t clamp down on the produce-buying companies in the bargain. (Reuters)

The draft model contract farming law that the government has just put up for public consultation should fix many gaps that the earlier regime had. The draft law talks of compensation to farmers for violation of contract—breach on either side will attract damages, but often, it is the farmers who are the aggrieved party. Protecting their interests through law seems a sound step, but the government also needs to be careful that it doesn’t clamp down on the produce-buying companies in the bargain. While it seeks to provide an assured market to farmers—along with penalties for violation of contracts, it talks about assured buying of the entire contracted quantity and price stabilisation—it must ensure a mechanism that gives contracting buyers the quality standards they expect. ‘Procure or face penalty’ may not encourage the market linkages the government envisages for farmers to boost their incomes and make their livelihood secure if there is no quality assurance mechanism. Given how 86% of farmers in India are either small or marginal farmers, the costs incurred by contracting companies will be higher than in a scenario where the average size of the farm brings in economies of scale. Thus, getting farmers to set up farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and agri-cooperatives to negotiate contracts with companies makes eminent sense. The model law provides for FPOs which can consolidate farmers and offset this disadvantage; however, this was also a goal of the earlier model Act, but progress on FPOs has been marginal.

The new model Act talks explicitly about the need to keep Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) driven mandi system out of contract farming—a key positive. While very few states had adopted the earlier model Act, given the present draft keeps farmers’ interest foremost, it might find greater acceptance. However, both states and the Union government must keep in mind that upholding farmers interest shouldn’t come at the cost of bearing down on companies needlessly.