How did demonetisation impact Indian economy? Here’s all you want to know in brief

Now that 50 days are over since demonetisation, it’s time to take a close look at how it has impacted different aspects of the Indian economy. The Purchasing Managers’ Indices for manufacturing and services, to that effect, are key indicators to gauge the performance of the economy. Unfortunately, both the PMIs contracted—the services PMI for December 2016 was at 46.8 while manufacturing PMI was at 49.6 for December 2016—and were lowest for the year. But, new investment proposals at Rs 1.25 lakh crore in December 2016 were marginally better than Rs 1.18 lakh crore last year. However, sales of both two-wheelers and cars by the top three companies are down.

Despite these issues, there are some gains for the common man who has stood in lines to get cash. As more money has flowed into banks, the big banks have cut lending rates with State Bank of India lowering it by 90 basis points to 8%. All eyes will now be on the Budget, which will be presented in less than a month’s time. Whether the sops, if any announced, are enough to kickstart growth and alleviate this pain is something that remains to be seen.