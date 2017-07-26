Healthcare infrastructure gets a PPP boost, courtesy Niti Aayog model concession agreement

Pushing PPP in healthcare Pvt healthcare providers can bid for space in govt hospital buildings and land in non-metro towns to set up 50-100 bed facilities. They will share hospital services like blood banks, ambulances and get referrals from PHCs and CHCs. (Reuters)

NITI’s Model Concession Agreemt fr healthcare shared with states. 30-yr leases to pvt healers in govt hospitals at govt rates

• Pushing PPP in healthcare Pvt healthcare providers can bid for space in govt hospital buildings and land in non-metro towns to set up 50-100 bed facilities. They will share hospital services like blood banks, ambulances and get referrals from PHCs and CHCs.

Changed Strategy : BharatNet, to connect all gram panchayats vide underground fibre, will now use mix of aerial fibre, radio & satellite 

• BharatNet strategy rejigged After the NOFN was marred by delays, the govt reconceptualised it as BharatNet. It will provide digital connectivity to all gram panchayats. Bringing aerial fibre, radio and satellite into the mix means faster implementation. and the need for increasing allocation, as the govt has done.

East coast stimulus : Gadkari alludes to Rs 40,000 cr investment plan for Paradip ~ Port expansion, Rail link, SmartCity, Petropark etc

• Smart port for Odisha Odishafs port town, Paradip, is to be linked with Talcher, a coal town, by railway, at the cost of Rs 9,000 cr while Rs 2,000 cr will be spent on developing the port to handle a variety of cargo and vessel. The Centrefs big-ticket announcements have come well ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls in the state.

Good decision by AAI not to load Capex in PPP model for O&M operators for airports. Doesn’t work. Always best if owner of asset does it

• AAI takes the right PPP call The pvt operators who had shown interest in running the terminal buildings of AAI-owned airports in Jaipur and Ahmedabad stated that the scope of revenue generation was limited in the operation and maintenance (O&M) model, rendering any capital expense occurred non-viable.

Next reset after Demonetisation & GST ?! Govt “proactively” (as per FE) considering 2 time zones for India. Will req huge adjustment

• Time to change? There has been a demand, especially from the North East, to have two time zones. This would allow daylight as well as energy savings since the work-day can be in sync with sunrise and sunset. However, two time zones would require resetting the clock every time one crosses the zonal boundary.

Heartening dat Temasek also engaging (after ADIA) as potential investor in NIIF . Buzz ~NIIF to announce its 1st project investment soon

• Temasek boost for NIIF Temasek Holdings is looking to invest nearly $1 bn in India’s NIIF. MoUs for NIIF investment have already been signed with the Qatar and Russia. India needs $646 bn over the next 5 years, especially in roads, power and urban infrastructure.

Asset Recycling : 11 operational stretches of NHAI to b auctioned under TOT scheme by Aug for approx Rs 6400 crs. Lesson for other sectors

• Highways show the way on monetising existing assets Successful private bidders will maintain and operate the toll roads.seven of which are in AP and the remaining in Gujarat.for 30 years. This is the first time that highways built with public money will be monetised in this manner.

Inadequate: Infra Rating Scale by ICRA is an improvement over conventional methods. However, only applicable to post- commissioning stage

• ICRA’s new rating scale The new rating integrates current system’s ‘probability of default’ approach with recovery prospects factoring indebtedness, structure of debt. The scale has seven levels with the highest rating given to a project with lowest expected loss.

