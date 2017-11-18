Healthcare for all: Centre must work with and not against, the private sector to achieve this goal

The govt must partner the private sector instead of stymying its growth if it is to achieve this. (PTI)

At the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) first-ever global ministerial, its new head has pressed India to extend universal health coverage (UHC)—defined as universal financial risk (from medical expenses) protection, access to quality healthcare services and affordable medicines & vaccines. There is no denying India must pursue the goal with earnest; indeed, it has made some progress already. The Jan Aushadhi initiative and the Universal Immunization Programme for instance, can help achieve the last element of the goal. Similarly, the country has an impressive count of over 1.55 lakh health sub-centres, 25,000 primary healthcare centres, 5,500 community health centres, 1,000 sub-divisional hospitals and 773 district hospitals, in addition to the thousands of private facilities and the numerous government medical-college/hospitals. But, India must still add over 35,000 sub-centres, 6,500 PHCs and 2,200 CHCs. Some 6 lakh doctors are needed to match current requirements. And as far as covering against financial risks from medical expenses is concerned, India isn’t doing too well—there is poor uptake of insurance from private players and the cover under public insurance schemes is inadequate.

Some of the solutions prescribed are actually bad medicine. Hoping to increase access to medicines, the government has instituted a price-capping mechanism for a list of medicines/medical devices that seems ever-expanding. As a result, medicine and devices-makers are choosing to take their best offerings out as margins dip sharply even though R&D expense mount. Similarly, the move to have private hospitals reserve beds for the economically weak is eating into hospitals’ margins, and consequently, there ability to expand capacity. In such a situation, UHC depends more on the government partnering the private sector in healthcare to facilitate greater access and capacity expansion. To that end, the policy-thinking behind having PPP for diagnosis and treatment at existing government facilities needs to be emulated.