Govt’s decision to continue with urea subsidy till at least 2020 keeps alive a bad policy, DBT notwithstanding

The government will continue with the fertiliser—chiefly, urea—subsidy, till 2020 at least, at a total estimated cost of `1.65 lakh crore (over 2017 to 2020). Though the government is aiming for 100% DBT for transfer of the differential to fertiliser companies on sale of fertiliser to farmers at subsidised prices—and this means Aadhaar verification of each farmer through her biometrics—continuing with the subsidy is just bad policy. To be sure, Aadhaar enabled Fertiliser Distribution System (AeFDS) has caused many fertiliser retailers in the districts it was piloted to not seek renewal of their licences, hinting at some efficacy in curbing leakages. But a survey by MicroSave, a financial inclusion consulting company, shows some instances of leakages in Andhra Pradesh where people were able to get farmers to authenticate purchases on their behalf. Besides, the fact is the bulk of subsidised urea is cornered by a handful of rich farmers. Farmers also tend to use urea excessively because of its low prices, made possible by the subsidy. This is ruinous for soil health, and agriculture in the long-run. The government has, as of March 13, issued over 10.5 crore cards under the Soil Health Card scheme. However, till then, only a little over 2.5 crore samples had been collected.

It is possible that information on by how much fertilisers are being overused in these fields and how exactly that is affecting soil health will prompt farmers to rethink indiscriminate purchases and overuse. But, subsidised sale to farmers, especially those with large land-holdings that can be used to show a high urea demand, is also a route for both farmers and re-sellers to exploit the black market for urea. A far better approach to ensuring access to fertiliser while curbing overuse and breaking the back of urea leakages is to fix a per hectare grant in place of fertiliser subsidies, one that is mapped against fertiliser requirement that, in turn, is assessed from soil health card sampling. Such an approach would benefit in the case of power subsidies, too.