Genetic loyalty! Chinese hospital draws ridicule for wanting sperm donors loyal to Communist party

Ever since China relaxed its one-child policy, demand for donor-sperm has seen a surge.

Loyalty, to the Communist Party of China, is inheritable. Or so, ironically, the Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing believes. Why else would it say that to be considered eligible for donating sperm, prospective donors must “love the socialist motherland”, have “favourable political qualities” and “support the leadership of the Communist Party and be decent, law-abiding citizens, free of political problems”? Ideology taken to the extreme is not uncommon. There are examples in history of regimes wanting to produce a master-race and what not. Thankfully, Peking University Third Hospital saw sense quickly and the questionable eligibility criteria were dropped—the post on the university’s WeChat web page is gone and the BBC reports a doctor from the hospital telling a Chinese daily that any donor is fine as long as the donor considers himself “suitable”. Ever since China relaxed its one-child policy, demand for donor-sperm has seen a surge. In order to obtain the services of a sperm bank, the family must show that would-be father (not biological) is infertile or carries a genetic disease (China’s abhorrence for disabilities is a separate debate). While this a fair enough eligibility criterion—one that can be verified—many on the Chinese internet had asked how the hospital proposed to verify the ideological leanings of a donor. The real question, however, is what credible research could the hospital cite to show that ideology is inherited biologically. The odd requirement drew soft ridicule from the Chinese internet, and deservedly so. The devotees of the Communist Party of China would do well to remember they run the risk of having the party compared with one of the cruellest regimes in the world that experimented with eugenics.