Gene editing success in US: Why this is right time to decide on ethical controls

The technology combined DNA-cutting enzyme with a programmable molecular guide, allowing scientists to tell the enzyme where to cut. (Image: Reuters)

Last year, Sichuan University, China reported its first successful experiment using gene-editing. Using a technique called CRISPR-Cas9, scientists were able to inject a gene in a patient with lung cancer. The technology combined DNA-cutting enzyme with a programmable molecular guide, allowing scientists to tell the enzyme where to cut. The US, according to Nature, has gone a step ahead. On Wednesday, scientists at the gene expression lab of La Jolla, California, announced their success in editing human embryos using CRISPR. In this case, the scientists used 75 zygotes to correct an inherited heart condition. The application of this study may be limited to heart, but once approved, the technology can be used to correct genetic birth-defects. This is just the first of the clinical trials at US and Chinese universities, especially, with gene-editing being considered a one-stop solution for everything from cancer to heart diseases and diabetes.

While this may help extend life expectancy, it also leaves the door open for a gene-race. And, in the absence of any clear-cut studies defining who can do what, it will be difficult to ascertain its impact. More important, gene therapy also opens a debate on ethics with countries eventually playing with the concept of designer babies.

Although the research, at present, can only deal with the issue of genetic diseases and eye colour variations—we may still be far from creating superhumans or designer babies—there needs to be a consensus on what can be done within the purview of science. There is a need for China, US and other countries to take the lead in building a consensus on ethics before the world delves into gene-editing further.