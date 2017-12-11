Gay genes: Sexual orientation is a choice? Here is truth

The recent discovery of two gene variants found more commonly in gay men than straight could be the scientific evidence the movement can finally answer bigots with. (Reuters)

For decades, the gay-rights movement has been trying to convince the world of what scientists have long suspected—that sexual orientation is not a “lifestyle” or by “choice”. The recent discovery of two gene variants found more commonly in gay men than straight could be the scientific evidence the movement can finally answer bigots with. A genetic link to homosexuality in men has been long suspected—in 1993, scientists found a strong link with variations in a region on the X chromosome in men and subjects’ orientation. In 1995, similar variations in a region on chromosome 8 matched with varying sexual orientations.

A team of scientists at the North Shore University in Illinois has, for the first time, identified genes that are strongly correlated to how sexual orientation develops in boys and men, in a study involving 1,077 gay and 1,231 straight men. The team scanned the men’s entire genomes for the minutest differences—even single letter variations (pyrines and pyrimidines).One of the genes, present on chromosome 13, is linked to the diencephalon in the brain’s hypothalamus—the region that was, in 1991, first observed to vary in size between gay and straight men. The SLITRK8 gene had been previously found to be active in the hypothalamus of male infant mice a few days after birth—a time thought to be crucial for the sexual differentiation part of the brain. The other gene, TSHR, is located on chromosome 14. It makes a protein that is crucial to thyroid function, also linked sexual orientation—Grave’s disease, a condition marked by hyperactive thyroid, is more common in gay men than straight. As a result, gay men are often thinner than their straight peers. However, it is also true that men who have both the genes need not always be gay—the researchers say this could because there is a multitude of genes that influence orientation and/or early-life environment, including family dynamics, could influence sexuality. However, no matter what, they insist, it is safe to say one doesn’t choose one’s orientation.