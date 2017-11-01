From Bharatmala, Mumbai Airport to pot hole deaths, here is what grabbed attention in infrastructure space

A strong roads network will boost economic activity and have multiplier effects in the construction stage itself. (Image: Reuters)

Rs 7 lac cr funding announcement for 83,000 kms of roads best possible growth stimulus. Creates jobs, input demand & regional eco boost

Roads focus the right path: A strong roads network will boost economic activity and have multiplier effects in the construction stage itself. Under Bharatmala, highways through economic corridors centred on manufacturing, feeder routes, coastal and port connectivity roads will be constructed.

Correct: PowerMin RK Singh wants Discoms to be 100% reliant on PPAs, DBT instead of free/subsidised power & penal provision for RPO truancy

Powered by DBT, PPAs: DBT in electricity will help get rid of undeserving beneficiaries of subsidised power. The power ministry is also talking about making PPAs mandatory for 100% of annual average demand and penalties if payments to generators are left pending.

Unattractive: No bidders for private ops of Ahd & Jaipur airports. Opportunity for revenue generation from terminal ops only felt to be too low

Partial airport privatisation not taking off: The tenders received no bids despite government offering attractive terms such as all capex to be incurred by AAI. The problem is, with airport land out of the picture, private sector feels there is no real pull for its participation.

India becoming global heavyweight across many economic dimensions ~ 2nd largest Steel producer next yr & 3rd largest Aviation market by 2025

Pole position for India on many fronts soon: From current 141 million, India’s air traffic is set to swell to 478 million by 2036, more than Japan and Germany combined. In steel, demand will be from infrastructure push; domestically-produced steel may be made mandatory for govt projects.

Mumbai Airport has max capacity for 52 million pass by 2019 against 45 now. As Navi Mum unlikely to be ready ~ a truly serious situation

Mumbai airport under tremendous pressure: By 2034, Mumbai Metropolitan Region will have 100 million flyers per annum. The existing airport is already the world’s busiest single runway airport. The Navi Mumbai airport project has just received approval from the Maharashtra government.

Only 1/2 of railway tracks electrified & elec just 35% of fuel bill. Logical then for @PiyushGoyal to push for 100% electrification by 2021

On the right track with electrification: Railways will invest Rs 35,000 crore over 4 years to electrify the remaining 66,000 km tracks that are not electrified. This will help it save Rs 10,500 crore in fuel expenses. It plans to buy directly from gencos, saving another Rs 2,500 crore annually.

With push for power connectivity & state govt finances stretched, PowerGrid being encouraged to undertake intra-state projects too

PowerGrid to power intrastate distribution: PowerGrid’s diversification is relevant at a time when the Union govt has announced the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana to deliver last-mile electricity connectivity. It has a JV with Bihar State Power Holding Co; is eyeing similar JVs with other states.

ToI reports that potholes in roads kill 6 persons every day in India. Major embarrassment for a nation striving to be a world power

India’s killer potholes: Deaths in pothole-related accidents killed more people in India than all types of road accidents did in the UK in 2016. UP recorded most such fatalities, while Delhi the least. The number could be higher as many such deaths are recorded to have occurred because of other factors.