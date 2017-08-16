Free services: How customers could be saving a penny only to eventually lose the pound

Even the desire to develop a nascent market would have the foresight behind it, that it can eventually see profit generating within a reasonable and relatively short time frame. (Illustration: Rohnit Phore)

The GST threatens sale of freebies, but the gleam in my eye when I see a one-plus-one-free on any product/service ignores all rational explanations that the manufacturer/retailer would have factored in the free add-on—either by increasing the overall price with a short-term strategy of clearing stocks, or a long-term strategy aimed at garnering market share and adding to its customer base. When a service provider or a seller goes a step further and decides to sell below its cost price in order to not just lure customers of competition, but also to decimate competition in the market, it invites the fair trade regulator, in our case the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to investigate if this is predatory pricing, an anti-competitive practice, aimed at creating a monopoly?

One could enquire why selling services or products free attract investigation? Is one not allowed to give introductory offers that help a new entrant penetrate the market, and who does not warm up to a free biscotti with one’s order of a cappuccino? Why should a business not be allowed to use all tricks available to it to incentivise customers towards its product or services?

It’s not that the offer of free product or service is bad per se, but if a deep dive of the length of time of the offer, the market share of players, the economic status of the new entrant and its position of strength, and ability of the new entrant to influence customer behaviour determines the service provider is enduring sustained losses—aimed at diverting customers in perpetuity—it would lead the regulator to investigate if this is predatory behaviour.

The Competition Act 2002 (amended in 2007) defines predatory pricing to mean the sale of goods or services, which is below the cost as determined by regulations with a view to eliminate competitors or reduce competition. But, to be held guilty of predation, the law prescribes that such an entity must have dominance in the market. As per the Act, dominance is a position of strength, allowing it to act independent of competitive forces or the ability to affect consumers in its favour, all of which is examined in the relevant market, essentially a market that is substitutable or interchangeable.

Examining the offer of free services by an incumbent of significant strength, the CCI in the case MCX Stock Exchange Ltd vs NSE India & anr, inter alia, held that “… the rationale for doing any business is to earn some profit out of it. Although there could be slightly diverse strategies such as output optimisation, turnover maximisation, profit maximisation, positioning etc, the fact remains that earning of zero profit or accumulating losses for an indeterminate period would never be the goal of any commercial enterprise. Even the desire to develop a nascent market would have the foresight behind it, that it can eventually see profit generating within a reasonable and relatively short time frame. No enterprise would spend an eternity on selfless development of any market without any prospects of making profit. The greater the financial and commercial strength of an enterprise, the longer it can wait and the greater risks it can take.” It added that “… It is unthinkable that a professionally managed modern enterprise can afford such financial complacency in the face of competition unless it is part of a bigger strategy of waiting for competition to die out. This complacence can only point to awareness of its own strength and the realisation that, sooner or later, it would be possible to start generating profits from the business, once competition is sufficiently reduced.”

The case United Brands vs Commission of the European Communities is quoted as a precedent when studying cases relating to what constitutes dominance. Some of the significant principles laid down by the European Commission Court of Justice are that merely holding a 40% of the market share is not antithetical to being dominant, if combined with strength in other areas. A trader does not need to have eliminated all competition in order to be accused of dominance and a reduced profit margin or even losses for a time are not incompatible with dominance, just as large profits may live in perfect harmony with effective competition. In general, a dominant position derives from a combination of several factors which, taken separately, are not necessarily determinative.

Similarly, in the case AKZO Chemie BV vs Commission of the European Communities, the Court of Justice, inter alia, held that Article 82 of the EC Treaty prohibits a dominant undertaking from eliminating a competitor and thereby strengthening its position by using methods other than those which come within the scope of competition on the basis of quality. From that point of view, however, not all competition by means of price can be regarded as legitimate.

The above suggests that, to establish dominance, the new entrant will have to be examined on a combination of several factors (size and resources of the enterprise and its competitors, economic power of the enterprise, entry barriers, countervailing buying power, etc), and taking only one parameter in isolation—for example market share—is insufficient. While a significant market share would, except in few cases, demonstrate dominance, a new entrant with only a 40% market share, but who is armed with other strengths—financial, distribution networks, administrative or technical capabilities—and adopts a sustained strategy of foregoing profits aimed at reducing if not eliminating competition completely is likely to fall foul of the Act.

What, then, is the tipping point, when genuine discounts (fair trade practices) beneficial to customers culminate into ingenious unfair marketing strategies aimed at ultimately crippling competition and removing choice for the customers?

Take the case of the success of X in the FMCG sector or the huge market share gained by Y—a newbie in the telecom sector. By all standards, both companies seem to have given existing incumbents a run for their monies. However, as suggested by numerous news reports, whereas X had launched its services several years ago and took on established incumbents via (1) a strong distribution network, (2) reduction of input costs by sourcing directly from farmers and (3) avoiding middlemen and brandishing the Swadeshi mantra, Y on the other hand seems to have become a force to reckon with and a challenge for entrenched incumbents in a span of a few months of launch, largely due to free services being offered in some form or the other.

Both parties have won huge market shares, but continued attraction of customers, mainly via free services, will probably invite a focused examination by the sector regulators, on whether such a practice will, in the long run, prove beneficial to the consumer (the recipient of the benefits of anti-trust legislations) who, in this free-for-all, may save a penny but ultimately lose the pound.

Sayali Phatak

Independent Legal Counsel and formerly Senior V-P, Legal, Bharti Airtel