For job creation in India, media and entertainment matters; in brief, read all about it

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry, which contributes nearly 3% to the country’s GDP, has a high employment impact multiplier. The industry employs over a million people, and that’s just the direct headcount. Indirect and induced employment is around 3 million, taking the total employment number to 4 million, according to a new Boston Consulting Group-CII report.

The employment impact multiplier in M&E industry is 3.6, which means creating one job in M&E will lead to creating 3.6 jobs for the economy. It is on a par with that in hospitality, and ahead of business services—and this includes IT and BPO—which has a multiplier of 2.9. The report highlights that the industry is poised to create 7-8 lakh jobs in the next few years. The skills and talent needed in future would be different, much like in other areas of the economy.

The revenue impact multiplier of M&E in India is 3.5, which is much higher than in other emerging nations and even in developed ones like the US and the UK. It grew at a rate of 10% over the last five years between 2012 and 2017, adding over `50,000 crore of revenue. Taking into account indirect and induced benefits to the country’s overall economy, the industry’s size is around `4.5 lakh crore.