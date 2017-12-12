Engineering colleges vacant seats: Students alert! The horrific nature of the situation revealed

As per The Indian Express, 51% of the over 15 lakh seats in over 3,900 engineering colleges in India had not been filled last year. (Source: IE)

That engineering colleges across the country have failed for some years to fill their seats was known—but over half the seats in the country remaining vacant in 2016-17 is shocking indeed. As per The Indian Express, 51% of the over 15 lakh seats in over 3,900 engineering colleges in India had not been filled last year. There are many factors to blame, from an explosion of career choices, professional courses and relevant employment opportunities to the general decline in demand for engineers, mainly in the IT sector. The IT sector fuelled the mushrooming of engineering colleges in the country; as the nature of IT employment changed over the years with greater focus on technologies like cloud and digital—and automation entered the workplace—appetite for engineering courses that geared one for a traditional IT job waned. Similarly, employment opportunities in other engineering disciplines had also thinned—somewhat compensated by IT till a few years ago—except for a few core disciplines like mining/metallurgy, civil, mechanical, etc.

However, engineering education has been hit the hardest by lax quality-checks even as engineering institutes proliferated. As a result, recruiters have gotten very selective over the last couple of years—the IT boom had meant the exact opposite. Various studies finding a large chunk of engineering students unemployable—the oft-cited Aspiring Minds study found 80% of 150,000 engineering students across 650 engineering institutions unfit for engineering jobs—has only highlighted the problem, making recruiters even more cautious about quality. Most of the blame for this lies at the door of the technical education regulator, AICTE. The AICTE has been more than generous with granting approval even as it has turned a blind-eye to the infrastructure and instruction quality at the institutions it approved. Many well-meaning experts have suggested putting a moratorium on AICTE approvals for some years. However, that is no solution because such a move will also choke off creation of educational infrastructure in a country that is looking to improve its gross enrolment ratio in the tertiary education age population. Instead, setting strict standards of quality for approval and cancelling the approval of existing institutions that fail to meet these—perhaps through a new regulatory framework—works better.