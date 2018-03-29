Ease of Doing Business jump great, but more must be done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a personal initiative to improve the business environment in the country and make significant progress in the ease of doing business (EoDB) rankings.

“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.” —Peter Drucker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a personal initiative to improve the business environment in the country and make significant progress in the ease of doing business (EoDB) rankings. A series of structural and systemic reforms—demonetisation, digitisation and GST, to name a few—have begun to translate into results. The hallmark of this government has been its decisiveness in taking bold and path-breaking initiatives with an eye on long-term benefits. The improvement in rankings is not just a statistical outcome, it has far-reaching positive ramifications on the economy. Acting swiftly, Moody’s Investors Service improved India’s sovereign rating by one notch, stating that a series of policy decisions taken by the government over the last few years will ‘enhance’ India’s growth potential.

With the upgrade, India stands second in the pecking order among its BRICS peers. It reinforces the faith of the global investor community in India as a mature and stable destination. India Inc can negotiate and deal with potential international business allies with a renewed confidence. Overall, India’s stature as a responsible, reform-oriented, business-friendly country got a fillip. While it is appropriate to draw encouragement and strength for the surge in rankings, there is no room for euphoria or complacency. Though a lot has been done, a lot more needs to be done. We should leverage on the feel-good factor and build on the momentum to be where we had set ourselves to be—among the top 30 countries where it is easiest to do business. To achieve this objective, key structural aspects in the regulatory environment need to be addressed on priority.

Implementation: The challenge in India has always been with implementation. Flawed implementation dilutes, and to an extent defeats, the best of intent. A case in point is the recent scheme for fast-track mergers. Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013, provides for fast-track process in case of mergers between a holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary company or two or more small companies. This is a welcome move in India as the same provides for a simplified, quick and time-bound procedure. However, the language of the Section is interpreted to mean that the approval of members holding at least 90% of the total number of shares is mandatorily required to avail the fast-track route. The aforesaid requirement is extremely onerous for a public listed company and practically makes it impossible for it to implement a merger with its wholly-owned subsidiary through the fast-track route. The intention behind framing the guidelines would not have been denying its benefit to public listed companies. This is not the only example of operational challenges on the ground.

There is no denying that India has taken fast strides in digitising several processes, and to be able to get a company incorporated in a day is a matter of pride. However, this pace is absent when it comes to business restructuring through amalgamations, demergers, etc. In today’s globalised business environment, it is important to keep pace with the reforms in other jurisdictions. Recently, Singapore, in one of the key amendments to the Singapore Companies Act, introduced the inward re-domiciliation regime, which allows foreign companies to relocate their business headquarters to Singapore instead of setting up subsidiaries, without losing their corporate history or brand identity.

Harmonisation: Multiple laws on the same issue pose significant challenges in ensuring compliance. In such scenarios, often, a safe recourse is to comply with the ‘stricter’ of the two provisions. However, when the two sets of regulations are contradictory, even this recourse is not available.

The government has taken several laudable steps to address the anomaly. Recently, the timelines for allotment of shares under FEMA have been aligned to the Companies Act. Several provisions of Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, like definition of independent directors and related-party transactions, have largely been harmonised. However, inconsistencies and ambiguities in some areas still persist. Hopefully, with the passage of the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, the residual gaps will get ironed out.

Consultative process: A robust consultative process could aid both implementation and harmonisation. For a while, the government and regulatory authorities have been following a consultative approach in law-making and proactively engaging with industry chambers, professionals and other key stakeholders. This process can further be enhanced by making it more transparent and efficient. A detailed memorandum explaining and elaborating the rationale for accepting/rejecting suggestions and recommendations would boost the credibility and sanctity of the consultative process.

Importantly, this will help corporates understand the regulatory point of view and go a long way towards ensuring compliance. India is poised to be an economic superpower, given its human capital and geopolitical advantage. An enabling business environment, coupled with a structured regulatory regime, is an essential prerequisite to achieve this ambition. There is optimism and hope, given the government’s resolve to remain committed to the path of economic reforms. While this century is a shot in the arm, in cricketing terms we need the next century, in a lesser number of balls, i.e., in T20 style.

By: Pankaj Tewari

Group company secretary, Bharti Airtel