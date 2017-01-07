Connaught place set to get back colonial glory, but govt must go for BRTS, bike paths too

Although the government has made certain arrangements and is willing to provide electric vehicles and bicycles to ease some of the pain owing to transition, it needs to make the transition in a planned manner. (Associated Press)

When Edwin Lutyens was planning Delhi in 1912, the concept of automobiles was still catching on. Though there were a few in the city by the time Lutyens finished, he had never envisioned places like Connaught Place (CP) crowded with cars. Soon, though, CP will be back to its old, colonial-age glory, with no cars allowed in the Inner and the Middle Circles. The reason for the government announcing CP as vehicle-free zone—for three months—is not to match it with lost splendour and sense of space; it is primarily being done to make the area congestion-free and accident-free, following the examples of many European and American cities.

You May Also Want To Watch:

CP is not just a shopping destination—there are many offices in and around the area. Thus, what the government would have to ensure is that there is requisite infrastructure to accommodate parking. Although the government has made certain arrangements and is willing to provide electric vehicles and bicycles to ease some of the pain owing to transition, it needs to make the transition in a planned manner. Otherwise, the planned pedestrianisation will not go beyond this pilot. With studies showing increased business for shops owing to pedestrianisation across the world, this would be an effort worth extending beyond the trial, as also beyond Delhi. The government would do well to not just stop at pedestrianisation but relook intersection designs, bike-paths and bus rapid transit.