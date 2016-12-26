Complacency is keeping Indian consumers at risk

The Norton Cyber Security Insights report 2016 report highlighted that despite the growing threat and awareness of cyber crime, consumers remain complacent about protecting their personal information. (Source: Reuters)

Despite the growing threat from cyber crime, Indian consumers remain complacent about protecting their personal information. “Indians love Wi-Fi but undermine the accompanied risks,” says Ritesh Chopra, country manager of Norton by Symantec. Recently, the cyber security firm came up with the Norton Cyber Security Insights Report, which sheds light on the truths of online crime and the impact it has on the lives of ordinary people. “Indians rank high in terms of falling prey to ransomware,” he tells

What are some of the key findings that have emerged from the study?

The Norton Cyber Security Insights report 2016 report highlighted that despite the growing threat and awareness of cyber crime, consumers remain complacent about protecting their personal information. Even victims of cyber crime sometimes fall back into old habits. The report suggests that overall crime is increasing and the dynamics of cyber crime are also rapidly changing. Many consumers practise poor security habits online despite knowing that their information is at risk. Around 79% of consumers know that they must actively protect their information online, yet one in five (18%) have at least one unprotected device.

Can home Wi-Fi network be compromised?

Yes. The report also highlights that Indians love Wi-Fi, but ignore the accompanied risks. Close to 85% of Indian respondents confirmed a Wi-Fi connection in their homes. Also, while 34% say it is likely that their home Wi-Fi network can be compromised, only 56% consumers know how to determine whether the Wi-Fi network they are using is secure. This is concerning since 22% of respondents said they have used their neighbour’s Wi-Fi network without their permission. While 79% of the victims are more likely to be concerned about the security of home Wi-Fi network, yet 28% have unprotected networks indicating the underlying consumer complacency.

Have phishing scams become more prominent in recent years?

Phishing scams have become so sophisticated that consumers still find it difficult to identify fake emails. One in three (33%) cannot detect a phishing attack. Nine per cent of overall respondents had no criteria to determine a phishing attack and took to guessing. One out of four (27%) of those people took a compromising action like responding with personal details or clicking links.

Isn’t it true that a sizeable number of consumers are keen to connect to a public (free) Wi-Fi network?

Yes, even our report found that one in four (27%) regularly use public Wi-Fi connections available at airports, coffee shops, etc. However, while users are extremely inclined towards using public Wi-Fi, they may often underestimate the accompanied risks. Despite half of respondents believing they are likely to have their identity stolen after entering account or personal information on public Wi-Fi connected device, consumers are willing to give in to actions such as answering a survey question (58%), installing a third party app (35%), provide access to files while online (21%) or even turning off security software (19%) to gain access to public Wi-Fi.

What about the threat from ransomware? Is it increasing?

Norton has been closely following this trend and ransomware in a short span has emerged as one of the most concerning cyber threats. In the past, Symantec has highlighted how ransomware has increased in India, and in this report consumers continue to report related experiences.

One in three (33%) Indians have either experienced ransomware themselves or know someone who has experienced it. The report found that 83% of the victims experienced the attack in the past one year alone. Around 27% of these victims paid the ransom to gain access to their files. However, proving that paying ransom is no guarantee, 26% of the victims could not retrieve their files despite paying ransom.

What are the best practices that Indian online users can consider for safeguarding themselves?

As a starting point, Norton recommends the following best practices:

Avoid password promiscuity: Protect your accounts with strong, unique passwords that use a combination of at least 10 uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols and numbers to help keep the bad guys at bay. Make it difficult for attackers to access your information by changing your passwords every three months and not reusing passwords for multiple accounts. And if it’s too overwhelming to keep up this practice, use a password manager to help!

Don’t go on a phishing expedition: Think twice before opening unsolicited messages or attachments, particularly from people you don’t know, or clicking on random links.

Do not pay the ransom, and always backup data: Backing up important data is the single most effective way of combating ransomware infection. If the victim has backup copies, they can restore their files once the infection has been cleaned up.

Be in control when online: Entrust your devices to security software to help protect you against the latest threats.

Know the ins and outs of public Wi-Fi: Avoid anything that involves sharing your personal information (paying bills online, logging into social media accounts, paying with a credit card).

Tidy your (dis) connected home: When installing a new network-connected device, such as a router or smart thermostat, remember to change the default password. If you don’t plan on using the internet feature(s), such as with smart appliances, disable or protect remote access when not needed. Protect your wireless connections with a strong Wi-Fi encryption so no one can easily view the data traveling between your devices.