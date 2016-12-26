Business with pleasure

The Mumbai Port Trust says 59 cruise ships have already tied up with it this year, and in next year’s cruising season, it expects to have about 100 sailings from Mumbai.

In October, the first luxury cruise liner set sail from India, with the Mumbai Port hosting the Genting Dream with over 2,000 passengers. The Mumbai Port Trust says 59 cruise ships have already tied up with it this year, and in next year’s cruising season, it expects to have about 100 sailings from Mumbai. It is keeping this traffic in mind that the Trust has planned an international cruise terminal (ICT) at the port. Kalhan Mattoo, founder, Planet 3 Studios, which is part of an international consortium assisting Mumbai Port in the design and implementation of the ICT, tells Shubhra Tandon what the public can expect from the cruise terminal. Excerpts:

What will the terminal look like when complete?

It will be able to handle up to 3000 passenger vessels and the draft at the wharf will be of 10.5 m. The terminal will have retail, food & beverage options, a convention centre, etc. The project cost is pegged at R250 crore and it is scheduled for completion in June 2019. As for the design, we are proposing a facade of soaring sails that skim over a fluidic canopy, evoking its maritime context dramatically (see representation on right). The construct overall will communicate a message about engineering and design ambitions, the capacity of the port, the city and the country. The sheer linearity of the building would allow for animation to happen, and for a vessel approaching the harbour, the series of sails subtly changing in form would be visually engaging.

Apart from boarding and alighting facilities for passengers, what are the other facilities/options being planned?

Within the dedicated terminal building, there would be 25,000 sq ft of retail and food & beverage area, to be managed by the concessionaire. However, a much bigger 2 lakh sq ft area with hospitality, retail and entertainment options would abut the terminal.

How is the design and masterplan for ICT comparable to cruise terminals elsewhere?

Our terminal would certainly hold its own amongst the best anywhere in terms of design, engineering, and amenities.

Was there any specific terminal you had in mind while approaching this project?

We believe any design opportunity is unique and this project is clearly anchored in the Mumbai Port Trust, Mumbai and the Indian context. However, the Dubai Cruise Terminal at Port Rashid, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, New York and the four cruise terminals in the Spanish city of Barcelona were studied in detail. In fact, operational insights offered by officials of HK Cruise Terminal were incorporated into the design for our terminal. Also, representatives from GVK provided suggestions on revenue generation at ICT.

What are your key recommendations to the Trust on financial modelling of the project?

Our initial mandate was limited to upgrade of the current building. On conducting traffic studies, we suggested that a publicly accessible commercial area would vastly improve the return on investment. Along with EPC tenders for the terminal building, we are drafting an O&M tender.

The terminal will be used for cargo facilities as well. Kindly elaborate on that.

BPX, the wharf at which the terminal building is located, is the deepest that is available at Mumbai Port. This wharf is used to take some cargo off deep draft vessels so that those can be moved to other berths subsequently. While cruise is the priority, the revenue from cargo operations cannot be foregone, especially on non cruise days.