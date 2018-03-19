Breastfeeding benefits: It can significantly reduce infants’ risk of developing debilitating, even fatal conditions

New research shows that human milk contained molecules that aid the development of gut microbiota. (File photo)

Breastfeeding versus formula milk in neonatal nutrition has been a subject of constant debate. From the perspective of nutritional value, some argued, breastfeeding doesn’t have any significant advantage over formula milk. However, breastfeeding is undisputably tied to strength of immunity in infancy. Now, scientists believe the advantages of lactating mothers feeding their newborn goes beyond just immunity and can actually have a longer-term effect on the child’s health. Feeding is linked to development of gut microbiota in infants—beneficial microbes, research shows, become part of babies’ gut microbiota through normal birth (passage through bacteria-containing birth canal) and contact with the mother’s skin during feeding. Which is why premature babies have less developed gut microbiota—not only do they not pass through the birth-canal, thanks to C-section deliveries, they are also kept in a sterile environment in their early weeks and have lesser contact with their mothers over the care-period. Premature infants’ microbiota has considerably lesser beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. Thus, it isn’t surprising that three-quarters of the infants who suffer from necrotising enterocolitis, a severe form of gut inflammation linked to impaired functioning of the entire gut microbiota, are premature. While doctors have been able to manage respiratory problems in infants, necrotising enterocolitis remains a major threat.

New research shows that human milk contained molecules that aid the development of gut microbiota. For instance, human milk oligosaccharides are abundant as carbohydrates in breast milk, but they are meant to be food for Bifidobacterium that make a pathogenic invasion difficult. Support for breastfeeding, especially in the case of premature babies, could make the difference between a healthy life and a life hobbled by gut inflammation and related conditions—in the case of a quarter of infants suffering from necrotising colitis, it could mean a much reduced chance of mortality.