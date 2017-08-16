Artificial intelligence: Why Elon Musk saying it is worse than nuclear war sounds like hyperbole

Amidst all this, though, Elon Musk believes the greater danger is artificial intelligence. (Reuters)

The world is tensely watching the stand-off between North Korea and the US. Both have a sizeable nuclear arsenal at their disposal, and are ruled by men who wouldn’t perhaps hesitate to press the hot button, even though nuclear capability was meant to spur deterrence under the principle of mutually assured destruction. Amidst all this, though, Elon Musk believes the greater danger is artificial intelligence (AI). The techpreneur tweeted that AI was “vastly more risky than North Korea”, after an AI agent defeated the world’s best human players at Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena video game, and that too after just two weeks of training. It is not the first time that Musk has sounded such a warning. He trashed Mark Zuckerberg’s optimism over AI, saying that the latter didn’t “know much about AI” and that it remains a clear and present danger for mankind. This time, ominously, he tweeted, “In the end, machines will win.”

Musk is not alone. Top physicist Stephen Hawking believes humans will be in trouble in the future if their goals don’t align with that of super-intelligent machines. Whether or not Musk, and Hawking, are right with their caution, AI development is at the most rudimentary stages at the moment, and we are perhaps quite far from the doomsday being predicted. Musk sure is wont to hyperbole on AI—the North Korea juxtaposition could have been meant more to draw attention than anything else, given the Dota 2-winning AI came from the stables of OpenAI, a company that the Tesla founder has co-founded with Peter Thiel and Sam Altman. But, dismissing them outright would be foolish too. The biggest impediment to recognising AI’s full potential (its best and the worst it could become, both), as Musk says, “are those so convinced of their own intelligence they can’t imagine anyone doing what they can’t.”