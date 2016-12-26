Artificial Intelligence based speakers by Amazon Echo or Google home make a smart home

With Amazon first entering the domain, followed by Google and Microsoft, the speaker is no longer a speaker but much more.

Technology has moved past the stage where remotes made our lives easier. As technology has evolved, our products are getting smarter. While in the past you could press a few buttons on the remote and switch on things, companies are now trying to innovate to the point where instead of starting your app you can just direct your digital assistant to take care of things.

Though most of you must have experienced Siri, Galaxy, Google or Cortana—all personal assistants—on your phone or computer device, companies are now trying to integrate these software beyond your laptop or mobile screen. Enter, the home speaker. While portable speakers have been the domain of companies such as Bose, Harmon Kardon and Beats, there has been much disruption in the field of late. While these companies could promise Bluetooth compatibility and airplay features, the speaker could never become a standalone device until now.

With Amazon first entering the domain, followed by Google and Microsoft, the speaker is no longer a speaker but much more. Whether it’s the Echo or the Home, the functionality of the speaker has gone beyond just playing songs to being a home control device. What Amazon and Google have done is integration of their smart assistants with the speaker making it a ‘tell all’ device. But before we delve into what a home speaker can do, let’s look at what a home speaker is.

The evolution of speakers start from those cranky cassette players or radios you must have owned at some point of time. While there was a quick shift to Walkman they never could turn into a proper home device, until companies like Bose started marketing standalone devices. First, they came integrated with iPods, USBs and then with Bluetooth and finally, Wi-Fi. Then Amazon took the innovation to another level. Basically, the home speaker of the future is now a device that has not just a speaker, but a few microphones and artificial intelligence on the other side. So, instead of pressing buttons or fiddling with the remote, the new device can be activated with voice and is always on.

What it can do

Talking to a smart speaker is just like talking to a digital assistant on your phone. Not only can it stream through audio libraries using Wi-Fi, it can also answer some basic questions, set timers, reminders and alarm. All you have to do is talk. Like any intelligent being, they listen to you and learn. For instance, you can ask about the weather and ask it to remind you about buying milk, and if you do that quite often, it would ask you whether you want to know about the weather, or if it should set a reminder on the milk. Acting as a search engine, but a voice-activated one, it can also get you search results on anything and everything. With companies trying to integrate home devices like lighting to it, smart speakers can also switch on and switch off lights. The magic words ‘Alexa’, ‘Cortana’ or ‘Google’ would activate the device and you can just name a task.

Although the functionality of these devices is limited at the moment, companies are racing to integrate more and more services to the speaker. In the near future you can have the speaker doing everything, from understanding your lifestyle patterns to connecting to your devices and ordering things for you. As the speaker gets smarter, it would know when you are stepping into the house and what kind of music you like. It would also be able to guess whether you want to order food on a Friday night. Moreover, it will replace all devices to become the primary remote of your house. The only thing it will not do is charge itself, for that you will have to plug it in.

What is the future

With the speaker becoming the only device you need, there are a host of services that you can see connected to the speaker. Most important, you can see the speaker displacing the remote control. So, like with watches, expect more companies to tie up with smart assistants to get their own line of speakers. The future is not far away where every speaker is smart and listening and learning from you.

What are the limitations

Still far from perfect, there a few kinks that these companies have to work out. Though they do recognise your voice, they cannot differentiate, so anybody saying “Hey” can activate the speaker causing it to go haywire time and again. But more than that security is a concern. If you are leaving everything in your life to the speaker, then you would want it to be a secure system. Although the functions are very basic at the moment, as more services get connected, including payment channels, companies would have to rethink this aspect. But, if you value privacy, then the speaker is not for you. There is somebody always listening and learning from you. Although most of this generation has no qualms about putting things on Facebook, if you don’t want your device to know more about you, then you can always go traditional.