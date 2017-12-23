Are fears that automation may take away a lot of jobs correct? Read this

The report estimates, that as many as 375 million workers globally, or 14% of the workforce, will likely need to transition to new occupational categories and learn new skills.

World over, there are fears that automation may take away a lot of jobs. But a new research by McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) says job growth or jobs gained could more than offset the jobs lost in automation. However, this will not happen by itself, and it will require businesses and governments to seize opportunities to boost job creation. The report estimates, that as many as 375 million workers globally, or 14% of the workforce, will likely need to transition to new occupational categories and learn new skills. In India, it estimates around 38 million workers may need to switch occupational categories. However, if displaced workers are not re-employed quickly, countries will face rising unemployment and depressed wages.

In about 60% of occupations, at least one-third of the activities will be automated. Globally, while 400-800 million workers would be displaced by automation and need to find new jobs by 2030, MGI also talks of new opportunities for 390-590 million jobs in the normal course.

In India, the mid-point job-destruction estimate due to automation is of 57 million, the report estimates that around 114 million new jobs will come by 2030 due to greater demand arising from higher incomes and productivity hikes. Globally, jobs related to developing and deploying new technologies like computer scientists, engineers and IT administrators will grow. Overall spending on technology will increase by more than 50% between 2015 and 2030.