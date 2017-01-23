2017 likely first year that majority of content is shot in 4K: Quantum honcho Jim Simson

Quantum has steadily been growing its business in India through key wins across the various vertical markets we serve including media/entertainment, security/surveillance and data centres.

San Jose, California-based data storage major Quantum has been steadily growing its business in India through key wins across various industry verticals, especially in media and entertainment, security and data centres. “We are seeing strong interest from customers from these verticals for cloud-based storage,” Jim Simon, senior director, Asia Pacific marketing, Quantum, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

How is Quantum performing in India? What is your go-to-market strategy for the India market?

we serve including media/entertainment, security/surveillance and data centres. Our solutions are targeted at the enterprise and mid-market segments. As such, our go-to-market strategy is focused around close partnerships with our India channel partners as well as B2B marketing and sales initiatives.

In India, what are your key growth drivers? Any recent customer wins?

All three market segments (media/entertainment; security/surveillance; and data centres) are high-growth for Quantum. In particular, the security/surveillance market has been quite strong. In India and globally, for 2017 Quantum sees video surveillance continuing its growth trend for security, as well as for retail and traffic management applications, and in support of the wider IoT trend.

Industry analyst IHS projects that video surveillance will capture nearly 6000 Petabytes of data in 2017, and by 2019, 3.3 trillion hours of surveillance video will be captured daily. Video is also being retained longer for many reasons, including for use as evidence by law enforcement, or to use with advanced analytics in retail

environments. Because of the nature of security/surveillance customers we are not (yet) in a position to be able to announce them.

How does storage play a role in IoT and AI deployability?

As noted above, watch the Internet of Things emerge as one of the top culprits for data growth. The real challenge for IT managers will be to merge this data with large and diverse files types such as video surveillance to enable collective business intelligence. This will create a data management challenge for state and municipal IT departments tasked with creating the infrastructure to house, protect and analyse video data sets and millions of IoT sensor files.

What are the key constraints in the storage sector?

Storage consumption continues to outpace the rapid declines in the cost of storage so budgets are always a key challenge or IT managers. But perhaps even more than costs is the challenge of availability. IT managers no longer have the luxury of acceptable downtime. People want 24x7x365 access to their data, and at a high performance. As such, Quantum is seeing an interesting intersection of these two challenges. Many of our customers are working with Quantum on data management whereby less used data (also known as “cold” data) is automatically migrated into an active archive. Active archives can reduce storage costs by more than half while still allowing direct access to the data without any IT intervention.

How has the role of storage changed with respect to the media and entertainment industry?

Storage has never been more important in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. 2017 will likely be the first year that the majority of content is shot in 4K or even 8K formats, even if the playout is in HD or SD. 4K content consumes four times as much storage as HD.

What does 2017 have in store for storage companies?

In 2017 we will continue to see a move toward purpose-built appliances, especially those that reduce the amount of required IT management.