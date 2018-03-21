Your money: As interest rates rise, take stock of your debt mutual funds

Despite the volatility, some categories of debt funds continue to remain stable and provide steady returns.

In recent years, investors had seen debt mutual funds as a way to safely earn returns higher than PPF or fixed deposit. Those investors weren’t disappointed. Between 2014 and 2018, several debt funds had a great run. In some years, many funds earned between 15-20%. Now, the situation is different.

What is happening?

Between 2014 and 2018, the Reserve Bank of India lowered the repo rate seven times. In a falling interest rate scenario, bond values go up. When interest rates start rising, bond values reduce. Now, the interest rates have bottomed out, and we can expect the RBI to start raising the interest rate again. In fact, despite the RBI maintaining the repo rate in its last revision cycle, banks have already started increasing the interest rates on loans and fixed deposits.

How debt funds are impacted

Debt mutual funds are available in many variants. Liquid funds, ultra-short term funds, short term funds, gilt funds, long-term funds, income funds, and dynamic bond funds are some well-known variants. Most debt funds contain bonds whose issuers may be the central or state government, or a public or private corporate. In recent years, the NAV of most debt funds increased rapidly as bond values increased with falling interest rates.

However, as interest rates hit near-bottom around a year ago, the returns on these funds slowed down. In recent months, many debt funds have given negative returns. As per the CRISIL – AMFI GILT Fund Performance Index ending December 2017, the category has returned 2.48% in the preceding 12 months as compared to 10.18% in the preceding four years. The income fund category is at 3.42% in the same 12-month period.

Go short term for better returns

Despite the volatility, some categories of debt funds continue to remain stable and provide steady returns. This is because the inherent interest rate risk is much lower in them. These are debt funds with securities of short maturity periods ranging from a few days to a few months. The lower the maturity period, the lesser the interest rate risk for the investor. Per the CRISIL – AMFI Fund Performance Index for the year ending December 2017, liquid funds have returned 6.57%, and ultra-short term funds 6.81%—returns comparable to, or better than, fixed deposits in the same period.

What investors should do

Investors should exit long-term bond funds since their great rally is well over. As interest rates start rising, these funds will be volatile. The categories that investors can look at now are liquid funds, ultra-short and short term funds, and fixed maturity plans. Investors should also examine the portfolio composition of their debt funds to understand the fund’s modified duration (which measures the fund’s sensitivity to interest rates) and average maturity (the average time taken by all debt security in a fund to mature). A high modified duration indicates high interest rate risk.

Generally, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are advised for equity investing while lump sum investing is encouraged for debt funds. Anyone still wishing to purchase long-term debt funds should avoid lump sum investing.

Adhil Shetty is CEO, BankBazaar.com